Afghan-Kazak private sectors seal deals worth $100 million
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan announced on Thursday contracts worth more than $100 million have been signed between the private sector of Afghanistan and Kazakhstan in a bilateral meeting in Astana.
According to the ministry, a meeting was held between the delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, led by Nooruddin Azizi, the minister of commerce and industry of the Islamic Emirate, and Kazakh authorities, led by Zhumangarin Serik, the deputy prime minister and minister of trade and integration.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the results of the trade communication meetings and the holding of Kazakh-Afghan exhibitions, facilities in the field of transit and trade, banking between the two countries, new technologies for irrigation management and water conservation, logistics centers in the land ports of Aqena and Turghondi, the Kazakhstan Chamber of Commerce in Herat, three-way transit, the cost of transporting goods and bringing facilities in the field of transportation, and overall increasing the level of trade, investments and signing of agreements.
It was also announced that as a result of bilateral business meetings between the private sectors of the two countries, contracts worth more than $100 million have been signed.
Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum opens in Astana
Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum opened in the Kazakh capital Astana on Wednesday bringing together trade officials and members of the private sector.
The Afghan Ministry of Industry and Commerce said that the forum is being attended by representatives of the banking sector, transport, communications, manufacturers of carpets, beverages, medicines and precious stones.
The forum also includes representatives from agriculture, fuel, logistics, services, industries and construction sectors.
The forum is aimed at increasing the volume of trade between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan, addressing problems and increasing coordination between private sectors of the two countries.
Simultaneously, a three-day expo showcasing Afghan and Kazakh products has opened in Astana.
At least 350 Afghan companies have products on display at 70 booths. This includes agricultural, industrial and mineral products.
Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, said that the expansion of trade relations between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan could lead to the improvement of the economic situation of both countries.
“Today, a good opportunity has been created for companies from different industries to discuss various issues such as exchanging goods and services, presenting business proposals, sharing experiences and knowledge, and even signing cooperation and commercial contracts,” Azizi said.
According to statistics, currently the trade exchange between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan totals $2 billion per year.
Afghans participating at the expo have expressed hope that they can draw the attention of foreign investors to Afghanistan.
NDC to work on 21 projects this year, including Qosh Tepa canal and Kamal Khan dam
The deputy head of the National Development Corporation Abdul Wali Adil said during the annual accountability report on Tuesday that NDC intends to work together with other departments this year on 21 projects, including Qosh Tepa canal and Kamal Khan dam.
According to Adil, the work of the first phase of Qosh Tepa canal is 85% complete and the work of Kamal Khan dam is 94% complete. The 21 projects meanwhile are in different parts of the country and will be completed this solar year.
NDC has 1,131 projects in the country, of which more than 400 projects have been completed so far, officials said.
“The construction of Kamal Khan dam canals is one of the big and vital projects of the country, which irrigates a total of 50,000 hectares of land around Kamal Khan dam,” said Riazuddin Sharifi, another NDC official.
“Kamal Khan dam has two big canals named “Tarko” and “Afzal Qala” and its total length is 246 km with its sub-canals,” he added.
Reclaiming the land and state property from the usurpers and extracting the coal mine in Balkhab district of Sar-e-Pul province are among the other important achievements of this NDC, officials said.
Meanwhile, NDC officials said during their annual accountability report that over the past year, they have completed the work of 89 development projects, which include the construction of mosques, places for Fatiha ceremonies, hospitals, dormitories, sports fields, and Namak Ab canal project in Takhar province.
Acting commerce minister heads to Kazakhstan
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi on Tuesday left Kabul for Kazakh capital Astana.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce said in a statement that Azizi leads a delegation of government officials and private sector members in his trip to Astana.
It said that the purpose of the visit is to inaugurate a major joint expo between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan, attend meetings between private sectors of the two countries and hold official talks between the two countries in the areas of boosting trade, transit, industry and attracting investment.
Around 350 Afghan companies based in Afghanistan and abroad are expected to attend the events and they will put on display industrial, agricultural and mineral products in 70 booths for three days.
In addition, it is planned to hold meetings between the private sectors of the two countries in 16 different production and service sectors in order to ink business deals.
