Latest News
Afghan Red Crescent asks OIC for help to treat children with heart defects
The head of the Afghan Red Crescent (ARC) has asked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for help in treating mentally ill patients and children with heart defects.
According to a statement issued on Thursday, Mawlavi Matiul Haq Khalis, the president of the Afghan Red Crescent, met with the OIC’s special envoy to Afghanistan Tariq Ali Bakheet and the Director General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) office in Afghanistan, Dr Muhammad Saeed Al-Ayash.
Khalis requested cash aid from the OIC to help with the treatment of children and mentally ill patients, the statement read.
Bakheet assured the Afghan organization that the OIC would help where possible and that they would look at establishing a prosthetic manufacturing center in the country.
Latest News
UNAMA chief says two-thirds of Afghan people will need aid this year
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan’s top envoy said on Wednesday that 28 million Afghan people, accounting for two-thirds of the country’s population, will need life-saving humanitarian assistance this year.
Addressing a Security Council meeting, Roza Otunbayeva said the the assistance will cost $4.62 billion and that almost 20 million people are experiencing crisis levels of food insecurity, with six million people just one step away from famine-like conditions.
“Our humanitarian action is challenged by an increasingly complex access and security environment,” said Otunbayeva.
She said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) ban on women working in non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are not the only serious obstacles to reaching vulnerable populations. She also said she feared that “national women staff working for the UN will also be banned.”
Otunbayeva said the ban on women working for NGOs, along with banning women from higher education, will have serious consequences for the Afghan population and for the relationship between the IEA and the international community.
She warned that “funding for Afghanistan is likely to drop” if women were not allowed to work.
Latest News
IEA pays tribute to women, claims it does not want to make ‘false promises’
Maulawi Abdul Kabir, Political Deputy of the Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), congratulated the women of Afghanistan on March 8, International Women’s Day, and said the IEA is trying to provide a safe educational and working environment for women.
On Wednesday, the IEA quoted Kabir in a statement as saying the IEA congratulates all the faithful, dignified and suffering women of Afghanistan on International Women’s Day.
Kabir said: “The blessed religion of Islam sees men and women with the same eye, considers both as two wings of society, respects the dignity of women and invites everyone to respect them and to treat women well.”
He added: “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan gives special rights to women and respects them in the light of Islamic rulings and guidelines, and does not want to deceive women with empty slogans and false promises like in the past and for the sake of getting projects and money to use them as a tool.”
“We have strictly prohibited the forced marriage of widows, treating them badly, punishing them without committing a sin, and similar illegal acts and oppression of women,” read the statement.
Kabir also said: “Islamic Emirate is trying to provide a safe educational environment for women in society as well as at work and business for them, and it is trying to promote women in the framework of Islam and Afghan culture in every field to see themselves and contribute to the development of society.”
Latest News
IEA seeks to expand ties with Islamic countries
Foreign Minister, Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi said at a meeting with the representative of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) wants to expand ties with the Islamic countries.
According to a statement issued by the foreign ministry, Muttaqi and the OIC’s special representative to Afghanistan Tarip ali Bakheet met in Kandahar to discuss cooperation in the political, economic and social sectors.
Muttaqi was quoted in the statement as saying: “A great opportunity has been developed in Afghanistan and security has been ensured throughout the country.”
Muttaqi hopes that the OIC will support Afghanistan in different areas and play its role in expanding relations between the Islamic Emirate and the Islamic world.
For his part, Tariq Ali Bakheet said several projects will be rolled out in Afghanistan in the near future and that a special delegation will travel to Afghanistan to assess the needs in different sectors and to provide more humanitarian aid to Afghans.
Several dead in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness church in Germany
Afghan Red Crescent asks OIC for help to treat children with heart defects
China’s Xi secures precedent-breaking third term as president
Tahawol: Concerns over ban on women’s work and education discussed
Sadaqat FC lifts trophy of this year’s AFPL
IEA tightens currency controls after dollar smuggling report
Tehran hosts key Iran-Afghanistan business forum
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Russia concerned about weapons abandoned by the West in Afghanistan
US military brings down flying object over Lake Huron
Tahawol: Concerns over ban on women’s work and education discussed
Saar: Work and education rights of Afghan women discussed
Tahawol: Setting up club on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Saar: IEA’s call for recognition discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistani police serve arrest warrants on former PM Imran Khan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Baradar claims ‘invaders’ harmed environment with bombs and ‘chemical weapons’
-
Latest News5 days ago
137 Afghan detainees released from Pakistan’s Karachi prison
-
Featured4 days ago
Khalilzad slams ‘brutal’ but ‘failed’ regime in Iran
-
Latest News2 days ago
India to send 20,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan
-
Regional5 days ago
Fire rages through crowded Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh
-
World3 days ago
North Korea warns US against shooting down missile tests
-
Regional4 days ago
School poisonings, if deliberate, deserve death: Iran leader