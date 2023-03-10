Afghan Red Crescent asks OIC for help to treat children with heart defects

(Last Updated On: March 10, 2023)

The head of the Afghan Red Crescent (ARC) has asked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for help in treating mentally ill patients and children with heart defects.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, Mawlavi Matiul Haq Khalis, the president of the Afghan Red Crescent, met with the OIC’s special envoy to Afghanistan Tariq Ali Bakheet and the Director General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) office in Afghanistan, Dr Muhammad Saeed Al-Ayash.

Khalis requested cash aid from the OIC to help with the treatment of children and mentally ill patients, the statement read.

Bakheet assured the Afghan organization that the OIC would help where possible and that they would look at establishing a prosthetic manufacturing center in the country.