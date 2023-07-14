Latest News
Afghan refugees are not a security challenge: Iran
Iran’s interior minister has said that more than five million Afghan refugees who are currently residing in Iran are not a security challenge for Tehran.
“The security institutions have their own controls and supervision, but managing refugees needs more supervision, and we hope that the national refugees organization that we have proposed will be approved in the parliament because we need a stronger structure,” Ahamd Wahidi told ISNA news agency.
In response to the question of whether this number of Afghan refugees may pose a security challenge for Iran, Wahidi said: “No, of course there may be security problems in any community, but in general the intelligence agencies have not given us such a report. And if there is a report, it will be addressed and dealt with.”
In other news, Iranian authorities have announced that they have returned nearly 18,000 Afghan citizens to their country in the last 10 days.
The border guard commander of Iran’s Razavi Khorsan province said that this number of “illegal” immigrants were handed over to the Afghan authorities through the Dogharun border.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Mahdi Jawanmard Qasab, the adviser to the Iranian president’s special envoy on Afghanistan affairs, said that Afghans have invested about $150 million in Iran in the last four months, which is a very good figure compared to previous years.
In an interview with Bazaar media outlet, Jawanmard Qasab said that these investments were made in various sectors, including agriculture, industry and construction.
Latest News
Housing ministry encourages investors to invest in construction projects
The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (MUDH) says all domestic and foreign investors can invest in Afghanistan’s construction projects that are being introduced by this ministry.
In a meeting with the official of MUDH, a number of Afghan investors said that they will start investing in projects related to the ministry.
Kamal Afghan, a spokesperson for MUDH, has asked all domestic and foreign investors to come and invest in the construction projects of the ministry.
Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) officials welcome the move, saying that more investment in the construction sector can solve the housing problem and reduce the country’s unemployment rate.
“The Islamic Emirate is committed to supporting investment, and traders in Afghanistan, and to providing them with the opportunity to do business,” said Khan Jan Alkozai a member of ACCI.
In addition, officials of the Association of Construction Material Manufacturing Factories say if investments in the construction sector expand, the manufactured construction goods will also find a good market and positive changes will be made in the regular movement of the country’s economic machine.
Latest News
Return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan has increased: officials
Local officials in Spin Boldak port of Kandahar province say that dozens of Afghan families return from Pakistan to their country through the port every day.
Officials say that they provide temporary accommodation, basic materials and other facilities for the refugees who return to the country.
According to them, the return of refugees from Pakistan through the port of Spin Boldak has increased.
“Every day, 30 to 50 refugee families return to their country from Pakistan. About 1,500 families return to their country in one month and about 9,000 families in six months,” said Naqibullah, a member of the center for Afghan returnees in Spin Boldak of Kandahar.
Returnees claim that they left Pakistan due to unemployment and harassment by police.
“We are happy that security prevails and the war has ended. In Pakistan, there is harassment, there is inflation, there is unemployment. The prisons are full of Afghans,” Faiz Mohammad, a returnee, said.
“There were many problems there. Commodity prices were high. We did not have a good time there. That’s why we decided to return to our country,” Abdul Samad, another returnee, said.
Officials of the Ministry of Refugees and Returnees said that they have talked with international organizations to help refugees who have returned to the country, and that efforts are underway to provide facilities to returnees.
Latest News
Lasting stability in Afghanistan needs unity among Afghans: Mujahid
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says long-lasting stability will not be ensured until there is unity among the people of Afghanistan.
At an event at Herat’s information and culture department, which was attended by a number of IEA officials on Thursday, Mujahid stressed that for lasting stability and to solve problems in the country, it is necessary to maintain the relationship between the different ethnic groups in Afghanistan.
The IEA “is trying to bring the nation back together…… the unity of our nation is something very important, we can overcome all the problems, we can make stability when our unity is preserved,” said Mujahid.
He has also emphasized that no IEA official is superior to that of the nation and that the caretaker government is the servant of the people and considers itself responsible to the nation.
According to him, the united strength of the country’s people will respond well to aggression, and no country will be able to plot against Afghanistan.
IEA provides the basis for prosperity and a better future, but the people must stand shoulder to shoulder with the caretaker government, he added.
He stated that the IEA supports the private sector, investors and businessmen in order to improve the country’s economic situation.
According to him, there are still some obstacles that prevent Afghanistan from progressing, and that there was no external support from the financial intermediary and governance is financed from internal revenues.
Mujahid described the end of the occupation of Afghanistan as a good opportunity for prosperity, betterment and development of the country.
Housing ministry encourages investors to invest in construction projects
Rashid says players being watched now for next year’s T20 World Cup
Return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan has increased: officials
India launches rocket to land spacecraft on moon’s south pole
Afghan refugees are not a security challenge: Iran
Herat company produces 300 solar panels a day
Xi, Blinken agree to stabilize US-China relations in Beijing talks
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the Gulf of California
Belarus starts taking delivery of Russian nuclear weapons
Life in Pakistan returns to normal as cyclone Biparjoy dissipates
Tahawol: Concerns over delay on Afghan girls’ education discussed
Saar: UN’s role in Afghanistan situation discussed
Tahawol: IEA rejects UN report on women’s status
Saar: Non-recognition of the IEA by the world
Tahawol: Calls on staying committed to Doha Agreement discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Torrential rain, floods kill 22 across northern India
-
Latest News4 days ago
Prince Harry should be ashamed and brought to justice: Shaheen
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ministry of mines inaugurates gas transmission pipeline
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways and kills 1 person
-
Latest News3 days ago
MoEW approves 5-year plan to develop energy sector
-
Sport3 days ago
Liton, Shoriful help Bangladesh avoid Afghanistan whitewash
-
World3 days ago
At least 2 killed as elevated road collapses in Bangkok
-
Sport2 days ago
Nabi becomes second Afghanistan bowler to complete 150 ODI wickets