Afghan refugees should not be forcibly expelled, they should be given time: IEA

As Pakistan’s deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country expired, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in a statement on Tuesday called on Islamabad not to forcibly expel Afghans without them being prepared, but to give them time.

IEA emphasized that Afghan immigrants have not created problems for the security of the host countries, nor are they are involved in instability.

“Firstly, we thank all the countries that allowed Afghans in their countries for more than forty years, now we ask them once again not to force Afghans to be deported without preparation, but to give them time, and the relevant countries be tolerant out of good neighborliness, Islamic brotherhood and human affection,” the statement said.

The Islamic Emirate also asked the neighboring countries to treat the Afghan refugees well, keeping in mind the principle of Islamic brotherhood.

“From the countries where Afghans are forcibly returned to their homeland, their property, money and possessions are their personal property and their right, no one has the right to take the said property from them, or impose unfair conditions in this regard,” it said.

The Islamic Emirate asked wealthy individuals and businessmen to cooperate with the IEA’s commission for returnees, in the areas of transfer, accommodation, shelter, treatment.

The Islamic Emirate also assured that those who left the country on political grounds will live peacefully after return.