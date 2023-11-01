Latest News
Afghan refugees should not be forcibly expelled, they should be given time: IEA
As Pakistan’s deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country expired, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in a statement on Tuesday called on Islamabad not to forcibly expel Afghans without them being prepared, but to give them time.
IEA emphasized that Afghan immigrants have not created problems for the security of the host countries, nor are they are involved in instability.
“Firstly, we thank all the countries that allowed Afghans in their countries for more than forty years, now we ask them once again not to force Afghans to be deported without preparation, but to give them time, and the relevant countries be tolerant out of good neighborliness, Islamic brotherhood and human affection,” the statement said.
The Islamic Emirate also asked the neighboring countries to treat the Afghan refugees well, keeping in mind the principle of Islamic brotherhood.
“From the countries where Afghans are forcibly returned to their homeland, their property, money and possessions are their personal property and their right, no one has the right to take the said property from them, or impose unfair conditions in this regard,” it said.
The Islamic Emirate asked wealthy individuals and businessmen to cooperate with the IEA’s commission for returnees, in the areas of transfer, accommodation, shelter, treatment.
The Islamic Emirate also assured that those who left the country on political grounds will live peacefully after return.
Latest News
Amnesty again urges Pakistan to reverse decision on deporting Afghan refugees
Ahead of the Pakistan Government’s deadline on 1 November 2023 for forced deportations of unregistered Afghan refugees, Amnesty International on Tuesday called on Pakistan to reverse its decision immediately.
“Amnesty International strongly reiterates its call to the Government of Pakistan to immediately reverse its decision to forcibly deport unregistered Afghan refugees ahead of the deadline set for tomorrow. Pakistan must meet its international legal obligations including the principle of non-refoulement and stop the crackdown against, and harassment of, Afghan refugees across the country,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Senior Director.
“Afghan refugees’ lives and rights are at stake due to the collective failure of the Pakistan Government and the international community to share the responsibility for their protection. This is simply unacceptable,” added Muchena.
Amnesty International also called on the international community to financially support Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees, and to share the responsibility to provide protection to those fleeing persecution in Afghanistan.
According to the group, more than 1.4 million refugees are at risk of being uprooted from the place they’ve taken refuge and called home.
“There is still time for Pakistan to act swiftly today to avoid creating a crisis where families are rendered homeless, denied access to livelihood and basic services and separated in the lead up to the harsh winter months,” Amnesty International said in a statement.
Amnesty International has previously documented the harassment meted out to Afghan refugees in Pakistan.
In the last 12 months, Amnesty has also sent correspondence to the Pakistani government to raise concerns regarding the delays in registration, harassment and discrimination faced by Afghan refugees in the country.
Last week, Amnesty International wrote an open letter to the Prime Minister of Pakistan urging him to reverse its decision to forcibly return Afghan refugees to Afghanistan.
Latest News
Shared mechanism needed to transfer Afghans’ investments from Pakistan amid deportation: Traders
Following the expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, a number of Afghan traders say they are concerned about Afghans’ investments in Islamabad and that a joint mechanism should be established for the transfer of investments from that country to Afghanistan.
They said that the investments and properties of Afghans in Pakistan reach billions of dollars.
Afghan investors and traders have asked the Islamic Emirate to hold talks with Pakistan as soon as possible in order to prepare the ground for the transfer of these funds to Afghanistan.
“The leaders of the two countries should sit down with the relevant officials and build a joint mechanism so that the funds are transferred to Afghanistan,” said an Afghan trader based in Pakistan.
“I can clearly tell you that the funds are billions of dollars, and Afghans have invested a lot in every sector,” said another trader.
Meanwhile, some other investors have said that the problem of Afghan traders should be addressed in Pakistan because according to them, every day Pakistan creates new problems for Afghan businessmen.
“Pakistan has started a lot of oppression, in terms of humanity, in terms of neighborliness, in terms of business, which is not acceptable to anyone,” said an Afghan investor, adding that “there is a need for investors and businessmen who are in Pakistan or in other countries, their investments should be transferred to Afghanistan so that they are safe.”
The Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) also said Afghan businessmen have thousands of companies and factories in Pakistan and they should not fall into the hands of the Pakistani government.
“A mechanism should be established for our investments so that they may transfer to Afghanistan,” said Khanjan Alkozi, a member of ACCI.
Deputy Minister of the Economy Abdul Latif Nazari has also stated that talks are underway to draw support regarding the issue.
“Both diplomatic talks are going on and there are preparations by the Islamic Emirate in the form of various committees to help resettle and to attract support in the domestic and foreign dimensions,” said Nazari.
Latest News
Mullah Baradar inspects Salang Pass reconstruction project
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, on Monday conducted an inspection of the Salang Pass reconstruction project.
Baradar was accompanied by Acting Public Works Minister Mohammad Issa Sani during the visit.
According to a statement released by Baradar’s office, he met the officials of companies working on the project, expressed his appreciation for their efforts and provided necessary instructions to ensure quality and timely completion of the project.
The Salang highway holds immense significance as a vital trade and transit route in Afghanistan.
Currently, two different construction and road development companies are engaged in the fundamental repair and reconstruction of this 80-kilometer road.
So far, 80 percent of the work has been accomplished in the tunnel and galleries, and it is expected to be completed and inaugurated soon.
The reconstruction of the Salang highway is expected to significantly enhance trade and transit between Central Asia and South Asia through Afghanistan.
Afghan refugees should not be forcibly expelled, they should be given time: IEA
Amnesty again urges Pakistan to reverse decision on deporting Afghan refugees
Tahawol: Turkey’s call for peace & stability in Afghanistan discussed
Shared mechanism needed to transfer Afghans’ investments from Pakistan amid deportation: Traders
Saar: Pakistan’s deadline for deporting Afghan refugees discussed
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Ronaldo sparks fightback as Al-Nassr given Asian Champions League scare
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
India searches for 23 missing soldiers after intense rain and flash flood
Tahawol: Turkey’s call for peace & stability in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s deadline for deporting Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol: Israel’s fierce attacks on Gaza discussed
Saar: Afghan refugees deportation deadline from Pakistan discussed
Exclusive interview with Mirwais Ashraf, chairman of ACB
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Biden warns Iran against targeting US troops in Middle East
-
Regional5 days ago
US strikes Iranian targets in Syria: Pentagon
-
Latest News5 days ago
Over 5,000 Afghans return home in one day from Iran and Pakistan
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
TikTok rejects Malaysian accusation it blocks pro-Palestinian content
-
Latest News5 days ago
Death toll rises to four in Kabul blast, seven injured
-
Sport3 days ago
Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional List A Tournament 2023 gets underway
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation delivers aid packages to Herat’s Gulran district quake victims
-
World4 days ago
US not drawing red lines for Israel, White House says