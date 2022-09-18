(Last Updated On: September 18, 2022)

Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology officials and representatives of telecommunication companies met on Saturday to discuss the blocking of access to TikTok and the game, PUBG, in Afghanistan.

The meeting was chaired by Najibullah Haqqani, the Minister of Telecommunications and Technology. Also present at the meeting were officials from the Ministry of Interior, General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI), Ministry of Virtue and Vice, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat – the power utility company – among others.

According to the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology, government officials who conducted a study into the issue presented their reports at the meeting and made recommendations to block the game and block access to TikTok.

The ministry said telecommunications companies agreed to block TikTok access within one month and block the PUBG game within three months.

This comes after government ordered the blocking of TikTok and PUBG in Afghanistan at the beginning of the year.

Inamullah Samangani, the former deputy spokesperson of the government, said this time the cabinet has ordered the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology to take action in this regard.

He wrote on his Twitter page that: “Cabinet decision: the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology is obliged to block the PUBG game and an application called TikTok, which causes the young generation to go astray, and in the same way, from the broadcasts of those channels that have content and programs publish immorality, even if it is possible to prevent it.”

The previous government had temporarily banned PUBG. After India and Pakistan, Afghanistan is the third country to ban this game.Afghan telecoms companies agree to block access to TikTok and PUBG

