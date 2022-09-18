Science & Technology
Afghan telecoms companies agree to block access to TikTok and PUBG
Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology officials and representatives of telecommunication companies met on Saturday to discuss the blocking of access to TikTok and the game, PUBG, in Afghanistan.
The meeting was chaired by Najibullah Haqqani, the Minister of Telecommunications and Technology. Also present at the meeting were officials from the Ministry of Interior, General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI), Ministry of Virtue and Vice, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat – the power utility company – among others.
According to the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology, government officials who conducted a study into the issue presented their reports at the meeting and made recommendations to block the game and block access to TikTok.
The ministry said telecommunications companies agreed to block TikTok access within one month and block the PUBG game within three months.
This comes after government ordered the blocking of TikTok and PUBG in Afghanistan at the beginning of the year.
Inamullah Samangani, the former deputy spokesperson of the government, said this time the cabinet has ordered the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology to take action in this regard.
He wrote on his Twitter page that: “Cabinet decision: the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology is obliged to block the PUBG game and an application called TikTok, which causes the young generation to go astray, and in the same way, from the broadcasts of those channels that have content and programs publish immorality, even if it is possible to prevent it.”
The previous government had temporarily banned PUBG. After India and Pakistan, Afghanistan is the third country to ban this game.Afghan telecoms companies agree to block access to TikTok and PUBG
Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology officials and representatives of telecommunication companies met on Saturday to discuss the blocking of access to TikTok and the game, PUBG, in Afghanistan.
The meeting was chaired by Najibullah Haqqani, the Minister of Telecommunications and Technology. Also present at the meeting were officials from the Ministry of Interior, General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI), Ministry of Virtue and Vice, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat – the power utility company – among others.
According to the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology, government officials who conducted a study into the issue presented their reports at the meeting and made recommendations to block the game and block access to TikTok.
The ministry said telecommunications companies agreed to block TikTok access within one month and block the PUBG game within three months.
This comes after government ordered the blocking of TikTok and PUBG in Afghanistan at the beginning of the year.
Inamullah Samangani, the former deputy spokesperson of the government, said this time the cabinet has ordered the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology to take action in this regard.
He wrote on his Twitter page that: “Cabinet decision: the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology is obliged to block the PUBG game and an application called TikTok, which causes the young generation to go astray, and in the same way, from the broadcasts of those channels that have content and programs publish immorality, even if it is possible to prevent it.”
The previous government had temporarily banned PUBG. After India and Pakistan, Afghanistan is the third country to ban this game.
Featured
EU wants to toughen cybersecurity rules for smart devices
The European Union’s executive arm proposed new legislation Thursday that would force manufacturers to ensure that devices connected to the internet meet cybersecurity standards, making the 27-nation bloc less vulnerable to attacks.
The EU said a ransomware attack takes place every 11 seconds, and the global annual cost of cybercrime was estimated at 5.5 trillion euros in 2021. In Europe alone, cyberattacks cost between 180 and 290 billion euros each year, according to EU officials.
The European Commission said an increase of cyberattacks was witnessed during the coronavirus pandemic and that Russia’s war in Ukraine has raised concerns that European energy infrastructure could also be targeted amid a global energy crunch, AP reported.
The law, proposed as the Cyber Resilience Act, aims to remove from the EU market all products with digital elements that are not adequately protected.
The EU’s executive commission said the law would not only reduce attacks but also benefit consumers since it will improve data and privacy protection
“When it comes to cybersecurity, Europe is only as strong as its weakest link, be it a vulnerable member state or an unsafe product along the supply chain,” said Thierry Breton, the EU commissioner for the internal market.
“Computers, phones, household appliances, virtual assistance devices, cars, toys… each and every one of these hundreds of millions of connected products is a potential entry point for a cyberattack.”
Breton said most hardware and software products are currently not subject to any cybersecurity obligations.
Science & Technology
NASA requests proposals for two ISS private astronaut missions
NASA has called for proposals for two private astronaut missions to the International Space Station in 2023 and 2024, enforcing a requirement such missions be commanded by former NASA astronauts.
NASA said on Wednesday it was seeking proposals for the third and fourth private astronaut missions, or PAMs, to the space station, with the proposals due October 27.
One mission would fly between late 2023 and mid 2024, and the other in the second half of 2024, depending on overall ISS schedules.
The first PAM, the Ax-1 mission by Axiom Space, flew to the station in April.
NASA selected Axiom last December for the second PAM, Ax-2, and finalized the agreement for that mission last month.
Ax-2 is scheduled to launch in the second quarter of 2023 on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.
As part of the agency’s broader low Earth commercialization strategy, NASA will allow up to two private missions to the ISS each year, each lasting up to two weeks, to help industry build up experience for future commercial space stations that will succeed the ISS.
Science & Technology
NASA has a new launch date for Artemis I rocket
NASA’s Artemis I rocket is now scheduled to be launched on September 27th, with a “potential” backup date planned for October 2nd if things don’t go as planned.
The Artemis I mission will use NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket to catapult an uncrewed Orion capsule around the Moon as part of the agency’s push to bring humans back to the Moon by 2025.
While NASA’s first launch attempt was cut short due to an engine issue, the second attempt on September 3rd ended prematurely after the Artemis I team detected a hydrogen leak that engineers couldn’t fix.
According to NASA, the Artemis I team has already finished working on the hydrogen leak.
If everything works out, NASA will attempt to launch the rocket on September 27th with a 70-minute launch window opening at 11:37AM ET.
The launch date is sandwiched in between two other major space events, with NASA scheduled to send a spacecraft crashing into an asteroid as part of its Double Asteroid Redirect (DART) mission on September 26th, and NASA and SpaceX crews headed to the International Space Station on October 3rd.
Fire sweeps through clothing market in Kabul
Bus for COVID-19 quarantine in China crashes, killing 27
UNICEF provides classrooms for more than 5,000 Kunduz children
Afghan telecoms companies agree to block access to TikTok and PUBG
Taiwan hit by 7.2 magnitude earthquake, tsunami warning issued
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast ACC Asia Cup 2022
Police close crypto currency exchanges in Herat
Ariana TV scores ‘hat trick’, secures rights to broadcast ICC T20 World Cup
Pakistan repeats call for release of Afghan assets
Six wounded in explosion in Balkh province
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Dozens of foreign traders receive investor licenses in Afghanistan: MOIC
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNESCO to launch literacy program in 20 Afghan provinces
-
Health5 days ago
Health minister says two hospitals built with Iran’s help to open soon
-
Latest News5 days ago
Uzbekistan president says helping Afghans is a ‘moral obligation’
-
Latest News4 days ago
AWCC launches 3G services in Kunar’s Narai district
-
World4 days ago
Shooting breaks out between Kyrgyz, Tajik border guards
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
NASA has a new launch date for Artemis I rocket
-
Health4 days ago
More than 86.7 million doses of polio vaccine administered in Afghanistan