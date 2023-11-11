Latest News
Afghan traders in Russia deliver 40 tons of aid to Afghanistan
The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) has announced the donation of 40 tons of food and non-food items by Afghan businessmen based in Russia for returning refugees from Pakistan.
The ministry said in a post on X that the aid was handed over at the Kabul Airport in the presence of some officials, including the ministry’s acting minister.
The aid includes 5,000 kilograms of formula, 10,000 kilograms of sugar, 2,181 packages of oil, 1,000 woolen blankets, 1,000 quilts, 756 types of cotton socks, 120 packs of socks made of camel wool, 132 types of wool socks, 350 bed sheets, and 1,000 types of children’s jackets.
Meanwhile, Russian embassy in Kabul also said in a post on X, “approximately 40 tons of humanitarian aid from the Government of the Russian Federation and the Afghanistan Trade Center in Moscow, headed by Mr. Mohammad Nader Shah, was delivered to Kabul on two special flights arranged by the Ministry of Defense of Russia.
Latest News
Acting energy minister leaves Kabul for Iran
Islamic Emirate’s acting minister of energy and water Abdul Latif Mansoor left Kabul on Saturday for Iran, the ministry said on X.
During this visit, the acting energy minister will discuss the renewal of the electricity contract, the electricity tariff and other related issues, the ministry said.
Latest News
Distinguish between Afghans and terrorists: former Pakistani FM
Former Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has questioned the “strong-arm” tactics used to deport illegal Afghan immigrants and called for “distinguishing between terrorists and people”.
Talking to reporters in Karachi, Bhutto-Zardari said robust measures needed against the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) shouldn’t be used against civilians.
“A distinction must be made between people and terrorists while devising any policy,” Bhutto-Zardari added. “If you go against people, you will never achieve your target.”
In reply to a question, the former foreign minister said there was a “lack of clarity” in the caretaker government’s policy about the repatriation of illegal Afghan immigrants.
Pakistan’s government had initially warned Afghan immigrants residing illegally in Pakistan to voluntarily leave by November 1. Now, the authorities have decided to expand the action and announced the plan to deport even registered Afghans, according to Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s foreign ministry has rebuffed criticism over the deportation of, what it called, illegal Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan and said the actions were in line with the established international laws.
Answering a question during her weekly press briefing on Friday, Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the policy was reflective of Pakistan’s desire to implement its own laws, which include sanctions on individuals who are residing illegally.
“These laws are similar in many countries, including the United States”, she remarked.
The policy is being implemented “with full confidence that it was in conformity with international practice”.
She claimed the policy doesn’t apply to individuals who have confirmed refugee status in Pakistan and that the government was “sensitive to the concerns some of these individuals may have regarding their return to Afghanistan”.
On the policy vis-a-vis Afghan individuals destined to be settled in third countries, she said Pakistan was in contact with these countries, including the US, to work out the modalities for the settlement process.
Latest News
US, India urge IEA to respect human rights
The United States and India on Friday called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to respect the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children, and members of minority groups, and uphold freedom of travel.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met their Indian counterparts for the fifth annual 2+2 ministerial dialogue in New Delhi.
According to a joint statement released by the US State Department, the ministers called on the IEA to adhere to their commitment to prevent any group or individual from using the territory of Afghanistan to threaten the security of any country.
They noted UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021), which demands that Afghan territory not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorist attacks.
The ministers urged the IEA to respect the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children, and members of minority groups; and uphold freedom of travel.
They also emphasized unhindered access to deliver humanitarian assistance and recommitted to having consultations on Afghanistan to help facilitate an inclusive and peaceful future for all Afghans.
This comes as the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly claimed that it is committed to ensuring human rights. It has also said that it will not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used against the security of any other country.
Tahawol: Criticisms over eviction of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Saar: Deputy PM’s return from Iran after 6-day trip discussed
Acting energy minister leaves Kabul for Iran
Afghan traders in Russia deliver 40 tons of aid to Afghanistan
Australia ports operator suffers ‘cybersecurity incident’, suspends operations
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Sri Lanka approves free tourist visa for seven countries
Thousands of people in Afghanistan protest against Israel’s Gaza bombardment
Israel bombards Gaza, Lebanon as Netanyahu convenes war cabinet
Afghanistan ranks as the most prayerful country in the world
Tahawol: Criticisms over eviction of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Saar: Deputy PM’s return from Iran after 6-day trip discussed
Tahawol: Iran, Tajikistan’s talks on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Acting IM’s reaction over forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan
Tahawol: Reactions over deadly Kabul bus blast discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Gunmen kill at least 20 in pre-dawn attack in Cameroon – local official
-
Business2 days ago
Afghanistan’s Bayat Power the Proud Winner of Asian Power Award 2023
-
Climate Change5 days ago
New Delhi to restrict use of vehicles to curb air pollution
-
Latest News4 days ago
6,584 immigrants return to Afghanistan in 24 hours
-
Sport4 days ago
Incredible Maxwell takes Australia to improbable win, World Cup semis
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghan athlete wins gold at World Bodybuilding Championships
-
Latest News4 days ago
Industrialists pledge 40,000 jobs for returning refugees
-
Latest News3 days ago
All states, including Pakistan, must uphold rights of refugees: US