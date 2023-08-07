Afghanistan Academy of Sciences says it has completed 46 scientific research projects

(Last Updated On: August 7, 2023)

Officials of the Afghanistan Academy of Sciences announced Monday that they have completed 46 scientific research projects in various fields.

Amir Jan Saqib, the deputy of the Afghanistan Academy of Sciences, said during their annual accountability report that doing research in various sciences and the enhancing of scientific capabilities in the country are among the institution’s important responsibilities, but due to the economic problems in the country, it could not meet global standards.

“We all know that there are economic problems. Some of our institutions still cannot compete with the world because they do not have enough resources, but intellectually, we have worked more than our neighbors with the few resources we have,” Saqib said.

Afghanistan Academy of Sciences is working on 167 scientific research projects this year and has published 33 books and 200 scientific articles in various scientific research fields.

Rafiullah Niazi, the scientific secretary of the Academy of Sciences, said that a new bill has been proposed for contemporary Islamic banking and that they have been able to create a translation department in the Academy of Sciences.

The Academy of Sciences consists of three major departments, which include human sciences, natural sciences, and Islamic sciences.

There are 521 posts in the institution, including 304 scientific posts and the rest are administrative posts.