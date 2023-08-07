Latest News
Afghanistan Academy of Sciences says it has completed 46 scientific research projects
Officials of the Afghanistan Academy of Sciences announced Monday that they have completed 46 scientific research projects in various fields.
Amir Jan Saqib, the deputy of the Afghanistan Academy of Sciences, said during their annual accountability report that doing research in various sciences and the enhancing of scientific capabilities in the country are among the institution’s important responsibilities, but due to the economic problems in the country, it could not meet global standards.
“We all know that there are economic problems. Some of our institutions still cannot compete with the world because they do not have enough resources, but intellectually, we have worked more than our neighbors with the few resources we have,” Saqib said.
Afghanistan Academy of Sciences is working on 167 scientific research projects this year and has published 33 books and 200 scientific articles in various scientific research fields.
Rafiullah Niazi, the scientific secretary of the Academy of Sciences, said that a new bill has been proposed for contemporary Islamic banking and that they have been able to create a translation department in the Academy of Sciences.
The Academy of Sciences consists of three major departments, which include human sciences, natural sciences, and Islamic sciences.
There are 521 posts in the institution, including 304 scientific posts and the rest are administrative posts.
ARCS appeals to UK for help to treat children with heart defects
Mawlavi Nooruddin Turabi, vice president of the Afghanistan Red Crescent Society, met with Robert Chatterton Dickson, the Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the UK Mission to Afghanistan, in Doha, the capital of Qatar on Monday and requested help to treat Afghan children suffering from various illnesses.
According to the press office of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, during this meeting, Turabi asked for the UK’s help to treat children with heart defects, mental illnesses and young victims of natural disasters.
At a separate meeting with the Italian Ambassador to Afghanistan in Doha, Turabi discussed the problems and humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, the necessary and timely cooperation for the needy, the treatment of children suffering from heart septal defect, also known as a hole in the heart, as well as mental illness and drug addicts.
Meanwhile, following a meeting with Qatar Fund officials, Turabi said Doha is planning to build a specialized hospital for heart patients in Afghanistan.
The Afghan Red Crescent Society stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that in addition to the planned hospital, Qatar also cooperates with Afghanistan in the field of treatment and transfer of about 7,000 heart puncture patients to other countries.
Five companies win bids for Herat and Ghor mines
The Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs on Monday announced the names of companies that won the contracts to mine and process of iron ore in Herat and lead in Ghor.
The office said in a statement that extraction of the first block of the iron mine in Ghorian district will be carried out by Watan Durakhshan company. An Iranian company has a 70% stake in this company.
The second block of the mine in Ghorian district has been given to Sahil Sharq Miana Company in which Afghan Dara-e-Noor Company and a Turkish company have 15% shares.
The third block of the mine has been given to a company called Shamsh Melli in which the British companies GBM and AD Resources have 35% shares.
The fourth block of the mine has been given to Bakhtar Foulad Company, in which Iranian companies Sepahan and Parsian have 49% shares.
According to the statement, a block of the lead mine in Tulak district of Ghor province was given to Afghan Invest company.
The statement added that the revenues of these mines will be spent on public benefit projects and most of it will be allocated to domestic electricity production.
Heavy rains and floods threaten several provinces across Afghanistan
The Meteorological Department has issued an alarming warning of heavy rainfalls forecasted to cause potential hardships in certain provinces of the country Monday. The provinces said to be at risk of torrential rain includes Badakhshan, Takhar, Kunar, Nuristan, Panjshir, and Baghlan. The alert underlines that these provinces could face heavy rain and flash floods and wind.
According to the report, as much as 30mm of rain can be expected.
This news comes as a result of an intense weather surveillance from the meteorological operative networks, aimed at providing precise data for concrete action plans and contingencies.
The source clarifies that such significant meteorological conditions could potentially lead to extreme weather habits. More importantly, these could also give rise to an oncoming flood crisis, creating much distress for citizens in these regions.
