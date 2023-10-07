Sport
Afghanistan and Bangladesh eye early win to kickstart World Cup campaign
Bangladesh and Afghanistan’s chances of reaching the final four of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 could well hinge on the outcome of their opening match today, Saturday October 7.
Only qualifiers Netherlands are ranked lower in the men’s ODI rankings than Bangladesh and Afghanistan, meaning both of these teams will need a string of upsets in order to reach the semi-finals.
But both teams have plenty of talent and are capable of troubling the world’s best, particularly in conditions that play to their strengths, which will be the case in some of the venues at this tournament.
Victory in Dharamsala for either side would boost those semi-final chances, but conditions may not favour the teams’ strengths. Afghanistan have three of the top ten in the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Bowling Rankings, all of whom are spinners, while Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan remains one of the best in the world.
Yet history suggests that spin goes the distance in Dharamsala, with short boundaries and high altitude meaning that quick bowlers have had more wicket-taking impact at the ground.
Squads:
Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.
Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Key Players
Bangladesh – Shakib Al Hasan
Evergreen skipper Shakib Al Hasan continues to re-write the record books on the eve of his fifth World Cup. with the Bangladesh star still holding on to the No.1 ranking in the category for ODI all-rounders.
Shakib has previously appeared at the 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019 editions and amazingly held on to the No.1 ODI all-rounder ranking at the start of every tournament since his second appearance in 2011.
The veteran is also Bangladesh’s highest-ranked bowler at 17, while Mushfiqur Rahim has their best ranking for batters at 21.
Afghanistan – Rashid Khan
Afghanistan have two players inside the top three in the ODI rankings category, with former captain Mohammad Nabi leading the way as the No.2 ranked all-rounder.
Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman is third in the ODI bowler rankings, while fellow tweaker Rashid Khan (fourth) is not far behind in this category and is widely regarded as one of the best white-ball players in the world game, thanks largely to his efforts in the shorter format, and will be key to his team’s chances.
Ariana Television Network official broadcasting partner
If you haven’t already tuned in to watch today’s match, there’s still time to do so.
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Ariana Television will broadcast matches live, daily, so be sure not to miss out on this thrilling event.
Afghanistan’s fixtures are as follows?
• Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Saturday, October 7, 2023, Dharamsala
• Afghanistan vs India: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, Delhi
• Afghanistan vs England: Saturday, October 14, 2023, Delhi
• Afghanistan vs New Zealand: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, Chennai
• Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Monday, October 23, 2023, Chennai
• Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Monday, October 30, 2023, Pune
• Afghanistan vs Netherlands: Friday, November 3, 2023, Lucknow
• Afghanistan vs Australia: Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Mumbai
• Afghanistan vs South Africa: Friday, November 10, 2023, Ahmedabad
Afghanistan beat Pakistan, will meet India in final of Asian Games cricket
Opting to field first after winning the toss, Afghanistan bowled out Pakistan for 115 in 18 overs in Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field. Omair Yousuf (24) was their highest scorer.
Fareed Ahmad was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed three wickets. Qais Ahmad and Zahir Khan claimed two wickets each.
Afghanistan chased down the 116-run target by four wickets and with 13 balls remaining.
Noor Ali Zadran top-scored with 39 off 33 balls. He was followed by captain Gulbadin Naib who added 26 off 19 balls.
Earlier, Afghanistan had defeated Sri Lanka in the quarter-final of the competition.
Afghanistan will lock horns with India in the final tomorrow (Saturday).
New Zealand crush England in Cricket World Cup opener
New Zealand crushed defending champions England by nine wickets in the opening match of the 50-over World Cup on Thursday, demonstrating again their knack of punching above their weight in showpiece events.
Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra smashed rapid unbeaten centuries to set up New Zealand’s successful pursuit of a 283-run victory target, which they reached with 13.4 overs to spare, Reuters reported.
It was a rematch of the heart-stopping 2019 final at Lord’s in which England were declared winners via a now-scrapped boundary countback rule after the game had ended in a tie.
Ravindra’s unbeaten 123 off 96 balls, studded with 11 fours and five sixes, earned the 23-year-old player-of-the-match award on his World Cup debut.
Electing to field, New Zealand’s bowlers restricted their opponents to 282-9, a modest total considering the firepower in England’s usually formidable batting lineup.
England’s batters did not really fire but Joe Root (77), Jos Buttler (43) and Jonny Bairstow (33) provided some resistance.
However, England could not string together enough partnerships and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.
Matt Henry claimed 3-48 for New Zealand and their three spinners shared five wickets on a hot afternoon at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
All 11 England batters made double figures — the first time any side have managed that in ODIs — but it was a patchy batting display.
“Very much outplayed by New Zealand and a tough defeat to take,” Buttler said.
“I thought we were well below-par. We were aiming for somewhere around 330 and the pitch somewhat played better under lights.”
New Zealand lost Will Young for nought in the first over but Conway, who smashed a career-best 152 not out, and Ravindra turned the heat back on England with their free scoring.
The left-handers appeared to be competing with each other to reach the 50-mark quickest — both getting there in 36 balls.
Conway, who hit 19 fours and three sixes, brought up his hundred off 83 balls.
Ravindra, who shared unbroken 273-run partnership with Conway, took one delivery fewer to notch up his maiden ODI hundred.
“Obviously, a fantastic partnership between Rachin and Devon,” Tom Latham, who led New Zealand in the absence of Kane Williamson, said.
“Probably the most pleasing thing was Devon and Rachin just reacted to what was being bowled.
“Rachin played a fantastic innings and (we are) proud of him.”
New Zealand rested Williamson (knee) and fast bowler Tim Southee (thumb) to give them more time to recover from surgery.
England left out Ben Stokes, who is nursing a minor hip injury, replacing him with Harry Brook who made a brisk 25 before falling to Ravindra.
‘Electrical Man’ provides spark for overstretched Afghanistan at Asian Games
None of the countries and regions participating in the Cricket slugging it out in Hangzhou have faced quite the same challenge as Afghanistan in selecting two sides to compete concurrently in major events 4,000km apart, but when one of your second string is nicknamed “Electrical Man “, then anything is possible.
Qais Ahmad Kamawal sparked his Asian Games teammates into life during a surprise quarterfinal victory over defending champions Sri Lanka.
“They call me ‘Electrical Man’ because I am so quick and so fast,” Kamawal said after taking three wickets and holding two sharp catches as Sri Lanka fell eight runs short of their modest 116 victory target.
“We knew the game was low scoring and we were pretty confident in our spinners to win us the match,” Kamawal said.
Team captain Gulbadin Naib is one of a clutch of 50-over internationals in the Afghanistan team and he may yet be diverted to Delhi as cover once the competition in Hangzhou is concluded.
“Every guy in the team is like a superstar in Afghanistan. Kamawal is so hard-working. He’s everywhere,” Naib said.
India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are also competing in Cricket on two fronts for the next few days, but as more established cricketing teams, they are better equipped to deal with the accompanying logistical issues.
“Sport has always proved that it will bring more happiness to Afghanistan and the Afghan people. It is not only now, but also in the past. “
Kamawal is hoping to create more such opportunities in Friday’s crunch semifinal against neighboring Pakistan.
