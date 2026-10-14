Afghanistan and UK stress expanding bilateral cooperation

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Special Envoy to Afghanistan, Ambassador Dr Tarig Ali Bakheet, has briefed ambassadors and heads of mission from OIC member states in Kabul on the outcomes of his official visit to the country.

The briefing followed meetings with Afghanistan’s authorities and international partners, focusing on humanitarian assistance, counter-terrorism efforts, healthcare, education and measures to improve livelihoods.

According to the OIC, discussions also explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in addressing Afghanistan’s humanitarian and development challenges.

Bakheet emphasised the need for OIC member states to coordinate their efforts and maintain cooperation to support the Afghan people, particularly in meeting the country’s ongoing humanitarian needs and development priorities.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for diplomats to exchange views on the OIC’s current activities in Afghanistan and discuss potential areas for future engagement.

The OIC, a grouping of Muslim-majority countries, has continued to engage on Afghanistan through diplomatic contacts and humanitarian initiatives, with a focus on supporting the population and addressing the country’s social and economic needs.

The briefing comes as Afghanistan continues to face significant humanitarian and economic challenges, making international assistance and coordination important for the delivery of essential services and the improvement of livelihoods.