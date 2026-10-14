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FM Muttaqi says IEA values ties with India under its balanced foreign policy
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, met with Yatin Patel, India’s chargé d’affaires in Kabul, on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Muttaqi emphasized that, in line with its balanced foreign policy, the Islamic Emirate attaches importance to relations with India.
Referring to the growing volume of trade between the two countries, he stressed the need to strengthen communication and cooperation between Afghanistan’s and India’s public and private sectors, adding that cooperation should be expanded to make better use of existing capacities.
Meanwhile, Yatin Patel said India seeks to expand its relations and engagement with Afghanistan in the economic, political and humanitarian fields.
Muttaqi also wished Patel success in his new assignment.
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ARCS, UK envoy discuss humanitarian needs of vulnerable Afghans
Shahabuddin Delawar, president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS), met with Richard Lindsay, the UK’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, to discuss the country’s humanitarian situation and ways to expand assistance for vulnerable communities.
According to ARCS, the meeting focused on support for people affected by natural disasters, Afghan returnees and other vulnerable groups, particularly their urgent humanitarian and healthcare needs.
Delawar thanked the United Kingdom for its humanitarian assistance to people affected by natural disasters and briefed Lindsay on the ARCS’s humanitarian and healthcare activities.
He highlighted the society’s services for children with congenital heart defects at its cardiac hospital, vocational training and skills development programs for vulnerable women and children across seven regional zones, mental healthcare services, and assistance to communities affected by natural disasters.
Delawar said decades of hardship had left many Afghans facing mental health challenges, while vulnerable families continued to struggle with difficult living conditions. He stressed the need for expanded humanitarian assistance and healthcare support.
Referring to the return of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries, Delawar said many families urgently need shelter, food, non-food items and medical services. He called for greater UK cooperation to help meet returnees’ basic needs.
Lindsay praised the ARCS’s humanitarian work and pledged continued cooperation in supporting returnees and other humanitarian initiatives in the coming year. He also said he would seek to facilitate effective cooperation with the society in the healthcare sector.
Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation to expand humanitarian assistance, support vulnerable communities and improve healthcare services in Afghanistan.
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Afghanistan and UK stress expanding bilateral cooperation
Mohammad Naeem, Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, met on Wednesday with Richard Lindsay, the UK’s Special Representative for Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two sides discussed Afghanistan’s political, economic and security situation, regional stability, humanitarian assistance and consular services.
Naeem expressed appreciation for the UK’s humanitarian assistance and cooperation with Afghanistan and stressed the importance of continuing cooperation between the two sides.
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OIC envoy briefs Kabul diplomats on talks with Afghan authorities
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Special Envoy to Afghanistan, Ambassador Dr Tarig Ali Bakheet, has briefed ambassadors and heads of mission from OIC member states in Kabul on the outcomes of his official visit to the country.
The briefing followed meetings with Afghanistan’s authorities and international partners, focusing on humanitarian assistance, counter-terrorism efforts, healthcare, education and measures to improve livelihoods.
According to the OIC, discussions also explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in addressing Afghanistan’s humanitarian and development challenges.
Bakheet emphasised the need for OIC member states to coordinate their efforts and maintain cooperation to support the Afghan people, particularly in meeting the country’s ongoing humanitarian needs and development priorities.
The meeting also provided an opportunity for diplomats to exchange views on the OIC’s current activities in Afghanistan and discuss potential areas for future engagement.
The OIC, a grouping of Muslim-majority countries, has continued to engage on Afghanistan through diplomatic contacts and humanitarian initiatives, with a focus on supporting the population and addressing the country’s social and economic needs.
The briefing comes as Afghanistan continues to face significant humanitarian and economic challenges, making international assistance and coordination important for the delivery of essential services and the improvement of livelihoods.
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