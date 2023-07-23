Afghanistan beat Kyrgyzstan 5-4 in CAFA Futsal Cup opener

(Last Updated On: July 23, 2023)

Afghanistan defeated Kyrgyzstan 5-4 in their first match of CAFA Futsal Cup 2023 in Tajikistan on Sunday.

“It is really tough to play the first game of every tournament… the rival team was also not familiar to us. Thank God we won the match. We hope we will secure wins in the next games as well,” Ali Fayazi, captain of Afghanistan futsal team, said.

Six teams including Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Iran and Turkmenistan are participating in the CAFA Futsal Cup.

Afghanistan will next meet Uzbekistan on Monday.