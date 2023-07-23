Sport
Afghanistan beat Kyrgyzstan 5-4 in CAFA Futsal Cup opener
Afghanistan defeated Kyrgyzstan 5-4 in their first match of CAFA Futsal Cup 2023 in Tajikistan on Sunday.
“It is really tough to play the first game of every tournament… the rival team was also not familiar to us. Thank God we won the match. We hope we will secure wins in the next games as well,” Ali Fayazi, captain of Afghanistan futsal team, said.
Six teams including Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Iran and Turkmenistan are participating in the CAFA Futsal Cup.
Afghanistan will next meet Uzbekistan on Monday.
Sport
Former CEO of Afghanistan Cricket Board becomes CEO of USA Cricket
USA Cricket announced Saturday that Noor Muhammad Murad, a former CEO of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), has been appointed as its next CEO.
USA Cricket said in a statement that Murad was chosen from a shortlist of six candidates who were interviewed from a large number of qualified applicants.
Murad served as the CEO of Afghanistan Cricket from 2012-2014 during its meteoric rise from the lower levels of Associate Cricket to achieving a spot at the 2015 Cricket World Cup, the statement mentioned.
“During his tenure at Afghanistan Cricket, the Afghanistan team were the recipients of prestigious Laureus Spirit of Sport award, as well as achieving the ICC’s Best Overall Cricket Development, and Best Junior Participation Initiative awards in 2014. Dr. Murad, who trained as a doctor at Kabul Medical University, has also spent many years working for the United Nations Fund for Population, most recently as the Head of the Adolescent and Youth Department, and will begin his role with USA Cricket once he receives his work visa,” the statement said.
Venu Pisike has been elected as the new fulltime Chairman of the Board, by the USA Cricket Board members.
Sport
Pakistan’s female cricketer announces retirement due to religious reasons
Ayesha Naseem, a star cricketer from Pakistan, has announced her retirement from the game in order to live her life in accordance with Islam.
Ayesha represented Pakistan cricket in 30 T20Is and four ODIs, scoring 369 and 33 runs in both formats, respectively.
Now, the promising 18-year-old cricketer informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that she is leaving the game. As per reports in Pakistani media, her decision to retire is due to her religious beliefs.
“I’m leaving cricket and want to live my life according to Islam,” Naseem reportedly told PCB. But the board is yet to confirm the news.
Ayesha Naseem made her international debut for Pakistan in 2020 and is plans to leave the sport at the peak of her career and as one of the rare hard-hitters of the cricket ball in women’s cricket.
Sport
Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced
The schedule for the 2023 Asia Cup, co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, was officially announced on Wednesday evening. The tournament will run from August 30 to September 17.
Pakistan will take on Nepal in the opening match of the 2023 Asia Cup in Multan, the ICC confirmed.
The tournament, which will be played in 50-overs format, has six teams divided into two groups of three teams each.
Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B. The tournament will follow a hybrid model with Pakistan hosting four matches across two venues and Sri Lanka hosting the remaining games.
The iconic clash between India and Pakistan is set for September 2 in Kandy.
The six group-stage matches will be followed by the Super 4s, beginning September 6.
The final will be played by the teams that occupy the top two spots at the end of the Super 4s on September 17 in Colombo.
Afghanistan’s first match in the Group Stage will be on September 3 in Lahore, Pakistan, against Bangladesh. The team will then play Sri Lanka, also in Lahore, on September 5.
The Asia Cup will be broadcast live by Ariana Television Network, starting on August 30. Broadcasting details, final fixtures and match reports will also be published on ATN’s digital sites daily – providing cricket fans with all the information they need.
The fixtures as revealed by the ICC on Wednesday evening as below.
