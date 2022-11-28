Afghanistan confirms ICC World Cup spot after ODI against Sri Lanka rained out

(Last Updated On: November 28, 2022)

Afghanistan have confirmed their place at next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup after their ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday was abandoned due to rain.

The five extra points that Afghanistan receive in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League standings courtesy of the no result takes the Asian side to a total of 115 points in the current cycle.

That has them sitting safely in seventh place on the current standings, with the top eight sides at the end of the Super League earning an automatic spot at next year’s 50-over World Cup in India.

While the five points was a good result for Afghanistan, it was the exact opposite for Sri Lanka as their hopes of qualifying automatically remain hanging by a thread.

Dasun Shanaka’s side are in 10th place on the standings with just 67 points to their name and only have four matches remaining this period to try and sneak into the top eight.

They can pick up a valuable 10 points and tie the current series by defeating Afghanistan in Pallekele on Wednesday in what now looms as a crucial match for both teams.

Sri Lanka will be hoping for another strong showing from their spinners in that deciding match, after their slow bowlers did well to reduce Afghanistan to just 228 in the clash ruined by rain on Sunday.