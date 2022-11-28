Sport
Afghanistan confirms ICC World Cup spot after ODI against Sri Lanka rained out
Afghanistan have confirmed their place at next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup after their ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday was abandoned due to rain.
The five extra points that Afghanistan receive in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League standings courtesy of the no result takes the Asian side to a total of 115 points in the current cycle.
That has them sitting safely in seventh place on the current standings, with the top eight sides at the end of the Super League earning an automatic spot at next year’s 50-over World Cup in India.
While the five points was a good result for Afghanistan, it was the exact opposite for Sri Lanka as their hopes of qualifying automatically remain hanging by a thread.
Dasun Shanaka’s side are in 10th place on the standings with just 67 points to their name and only have four matches remaining this period to try and sneak into the top eight.
They can pick up a valuable 10 points and tie the current series by defeating Afghanistan in Pallekele on Wednesday in what now looms as a crucial match for both teams.
Sri Lanka will be hoping for another strong showing from their spinners in that deciding match, after their slow bowlers did well to reduce Afghanistan to just 228 in the clash ruined by rain on Sunday.
Riots in Belgium after Morocco win at FIFA World Cup
Police had to seal off parts of the center of Brussels and moved in with water cannons and tear gas to disperse crowds following violence during and after Morocco’s 2-0 win over Belgium at the World Cup on Sunday.
Riots also broke out in several other Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s win.
Police detained about a dozen people after they deployed water cannons and fired tear gas to disperse crowds in Brussels and detained eight more in the Northern city of Antwerp while two police officials were injured in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.
By late evening Sunday, an uneasy calm had returned to most of the cities involved.
Dozens of rioters overturned and torched cars, set electric scooters on fire and pelted cars with bricks. Police moved in after one person suffered facial injuries, said Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere.
Brussels mayor Philippe Close urged people to stay away from the city center and said authorities were doing their utmost to keep order in the streets. Even subway and tram traffic had to be interrupted on police orders.
“Those are not fans, they are rioters. Moroccan fans are there to celebrate,” Close said. There were also disturbances in the city of Antwerp and Liege, AP reported.
“Sad to see how a few individuals abuse a situation to run amok,” said Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.
Police in the neighboring Netherlands said violence erupted in the port city of Rotterdam, with riot officers attempting to break up a group of 500 soccer supporters who pelted police with fireworks and glass. Media reported unrest in the capital Amsterdam and The Hague.
Morocco’s victory was a major upset at the World Cup and was enthusiastically celebrated by fans with Moroccan immigrant roots in many Belgian and Dutch cities.
Afghan cricket team moves its homeground to the UAE
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Emirates Cricket Board have entered into a five-year mutual cooperation agreement that will see the ACB host its home fixtures in the United Arab Emirates.
The five-year agreement will allow ACB to utilize UAE’s world-class venues for its home fixtures.
In 2016, Shahid Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida became the home ground for the Afghanistan national cricket team after they previously played out of Sharjah, in the UAE.
According to the ACB, Afghanistan will play a series of three-T20I matches annually, against the UAE, for the duration of the agreement.
In return, the Emirates Cricket Board will provide valuable logistic support to the Afghanistan Cricket Board, including visa assistance and office space.
Naseeb Khan, the ACB CEO, acknowledged the cooperation between both countries and expressed his confidence that this fruitful agreement will serve and benefit both parties’ future goals and ambitions.
Mubashir Usmani, the General Secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board said: “Both parties, the Emirates Cricket Board and the Afghanistan Cricket Board enjoy long and cordial relations and we are happy to support the ACB in ensuring that they have a home for their cricket.
“We are also thankful to the Afghanistan Cricket Board for agreeing to play a series of T20I matches against UAE Team each year. This will provide our UAE team with invaluable exposure and help in their development.”
Messi magic guides relieved Argentina past Mexico
Lionel Messi kept his dream of winning his first World Cup alive by rifling in the opening goal in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Mexico in World Cup Group C, proving he was far from done in the tournament.
The Argentine, competing in his fifth World Cup at age 35, has won every other major title in his career but has failed to lift the coveted trophy despite making the final in 2014, Reuters reported.
But his 64th minute strike that was followed by substitute Enzo Fernandez’s sublime effort three minutes from time, reignited their hopes of advancing past the group stage after their shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their opener.
Messi, who equalled Diego Maradona’s Argentina record of 21 matches and eight goals at the World Cup, was nowhere to be seen for more than an hour before picking up an Angel Di Maria pass, finding just enough space and rifling in from 20 meters.
Substitute Fernandez made sure of the victory when he curled a superb shot into the top corner.
Argentina, on three points, can guarantee progress with a win over Poland, top on four, in their final game on Wednesday.
“Today starts another World Cup for Argentina,” Messi said. “I tell people the same thing, that they continue to believe. Today we did what we had to do.
“We had no other choice. We had to win so that we depended only on ourselves.
“The first half we didn’t play as we should and in the second, when we calmed down, we started to play the ball better and until the goal we went back to being what we are,” he said.
Mexico, who have now lost all four World Cup clashes with Argentina, have one point and must beat Saudi Arabia, on three, to have any chance of continuing their run of making the last 16 in the last seven World Cups, but even that might not be enough.
With the prospect of an Argentina elimination, tensions were high on and off the ball in a scrappy first half but with the two sets of fans creating an electric atmosphere in the stadium, Reuters reported.
Neither team wanted to commit too many players forward and apart from a free kick by Mexico’s Luis Chavez in the ninth minute that sailed past the goalmouth there were few chances.
Mexico’s high pressing game stifled most of their opponents’ attack and Messi struggled to find any space to maneuver in a congested midfield.
Apart from a Lautaro Martinez effort that was well off the mark and another from Messi, Argentina were toothless up front.
But in a major blow to Mexico, skipper Andres Guardado, a veteran of five World Cups who until then had been a commanding presence in midfield, had to be taken off injured in the 42nd.
The Mexicans still carved out two more chances with Alexis Vega before the break but the tables would turn in the second half.
The South Americans looked more determined after the break and their captain and talisman dragged them out of trouble with his second goal of the tournament.
The stadium erupted in cheers once more with Fernandez’s late strike which sealed Argentina’s first win in the tournament and rekindled Messi’s hopes of a first ever World Cup title that would match that of the late Maradona from 1986.
