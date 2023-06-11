Sport
Afghanistan cricket team in Bangladesh for one-off Test
The Afghanistan national cricket team arrived in Dhaka on Saturday, just days ahead of their one-off Test against Bangladesh starting at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on June 14.
Afghanistan is expected to start their three-day training session on Sunday as a part of the buildup for the Test that will run through until June 17.
Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the team, which will be without star bowler Rashid Khan, who was given a break in order to recover from a back injury.
However, players like Rahmat Shah, Afsar Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, and Nasir Jamal, who were part of the last Test squad against Zimbabwe in 2021, are in the squad.
Afghanistan,has featured in six Tests since their inception of the longest format of cricket back in 2018, and have registered three wins and lost as many games.
The touring side have a good memory against Bangladesh, as they managed a crushing 224-run win against Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2019.
Sport
Sri Lanka thrash Afghanistan by nine wickets for 2-1 ODI series win
Sri Lanka strode to 120 with 34 overs to spare in Hambantota, striding past the 117 set by the tourists after a fast-bowling attack led by Dushmantha Chameera that demolished the hapless Afghan top order.
Nissanka did not waste time when the chase began, racing to his seventh ODI half-century in 32 balls with eight fours and two sixes, AFP reported.
He left on 51 after being trapped leg before wicket by Gulbadin Naib to end an 84-run stand for the opening wicket.
Fellow opener Karunaratne, featuring in his first ODI series in more than two years, made 56 not out to ensure that Sri Lanka reached the target without another wicket falling.
His 56 came off 45 balls with seven boundaries, making his eighth half-ton in the format.
Fast-bowling spearhead Chameera established Sri Lanka’s dominance early with two fiery spells at the crease that left the tourists unable to post a decent partnership.
Chameera, playing his first series after ankle surgery that sidelined him for seven months, earned man of the match honors with his 4-63.
Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga polished off the Afghan tail with 3-7 while quick Lahiru Kumara claimed two wickets, leaving the tourists flailing on 116.
Kusal Mendis was unbeaten on 11 as Sri Lanka reached the target in just 16 overs to end the game early.
Afghanistan won the first game comprehensively by six wickets, but Sri Lanka bounced back to take the second game by 132 runs.
Sri Lanka will head to Zimbabwe for World Cup qualifiers in a bid to secure one of the two remaining slots for the format’s showpiece event.
Afghanistan are already through to the World Cup, to be held in India from October.
Sport
Reports emerge that India vs Afghanistan ODI series ‘to be postponed’
A three-match ODI series between India and Afghanistan scheduled for June has reportedly been postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).
The series between the two countries was originally scheduled to be played between June 23 and June 30 in a three-match fixture.
CricTracker and Indian media outlets reported Tuesday that the postponement of the series means the Indian team will get a much-needed break, after players took part in the almost two-month-long Indian Premier League (IPL). In addition, the team is preparing for the World Test Championship clash against Australia to be played at The Oval, in London starting June 7.
Initially, India was then due to play Afghanistan after the WTC final but will now probably play on July 12 when they meet the West Indies in a multi-format away series.
However, official confirmation of the postment of the ODI series against Afghanistan is awaited.
However, a senior BCCI official told India.com: “Yes, there will be a break after WTC Final. We are still trying to fit in the Afghanistan series. But at this stage, it looks difficult with the broadcaster deal and the West Indies tour. So, it’s the perfect window for the players’ rest.”
Sport
Sri Lanka beats Afghanistan to level ODI series
Sri Lanka recorded a commanding 132-run win over Afghanistan in their second ODI on Sunday to level the three-match series 1-1 at Hambantota.
Having amassed a target of 324, the Sri Lankan bowlers skittled out the tourists for 191 inside 43 overs for their biggest win in ODIs over Afghanistan, AFP reported.
Quick bowler Dushmantha Chameera, returning to the side after a seven-month layoff after ankle surgery, bowled a couple of hostile spells to finish with two for 18.
Sri Lanka will be buoyed by the return of their main strike bowler, as they head to Zimbabwe straight after the series to play World Cup qualifiers.
There are no such problems for Afghanistan, who have already qualified for the World Cup later this year in India.
Chameera was well backed up by part-time offspinner Dhananjaya de Silva, who finished with three wickets, including first-match hero Ibrahim Zardan.
Legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga polished up the tail claiming three for 42.
Zardan, who had top scored in the first ODI with 98 runs, was again among the runs with 54.
But the scoreboard pressure got to him as he edged an attempted cut shot that was well taken by Kusal Mendis behind the stumps.
Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi top scored with 57 runs, before being trapped leg before by de Silva.
After that, there was little resistance by the Afghan batters as they lost six wickets for 23 runs.
Sri Lanka came into the game making four changes, having lost the first ODI by six wickets on Friday.
Sri Lanka’s lower middle order was the driving force behind their total of 323, with the hosts scoring 109 runs in the last ten overs.
Fareed Ahmad and Mohammad Nabi were the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan finishing with two wickets apiece.
The third and final ODI will take place on June 7 also at Hambantota.
Taiwan sends up fighters as Chinese warplanes cross strait’s median line
IEA says UNSC report on Afghanistan is ‘biased and far from reality’
Afghanistan cricket team in Bangladesh for one-off Test
China has been spying from Cuba for some time, U.S. official says
Tahawol: NGOs providing education in Afghanistan likely to be banned discussed
Turkey votes in pivotal elections that could end Erdogan’s 20-year rule
Imran Khan calls for nationwide ‘freedom’ protests
South Africa rejects US accusations of arms shipment to Russia
Pakistan PM orders those involved in violence tracked down and arrested
IPL: All-round Kolkata down Chennai to keep play-off hopes alive
Tahawol: NGOs providing education in Afghanistan likely to be banned discussed
Saar: US’s call for counter-terrorism discussed
Tahawol: Decline in narcotics cultivation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: 250 Afghan refugees arrested in Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: World Bank’s new report on Afghanistan’s economy discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Reports emerge that India vs Afghanistan ODI series ‘to be postponed’
-
World5 days ago
Dam destroyed in Ukraine, flooding war zone
-
Regional5 days ago
Pakistan’s embattled Imran Khan faces blackout on local media
-
Regional4 days ago
China, Russia launch joint air patrol, alarms South Korea
-
Latest News4 days ago
Foundation stone of new minaret laid at Pul-e-Sorkh Square in Kabul
-
Business5 days ago
Two new gas wells to be drilled in northern Afghanistan this year
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan sees significant drop in opium cultivation: BBC
-
4 days ago
Daesh claims responsibility for killing Badakhshan deputy governor