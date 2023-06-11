Afghanistan cricket team in Bangladesh for one-off Test

(Last Updated On: June 11, 2023)

The Afghanistan national cricket team arrived in Dhaka on Saturday, just days ahead of their one-off Test against Bangladesh starting at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on June 14.

Afghanistan is expected to start their three-day training session on Sunday as a part of the buildup for the Test that will run through until June 17.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the team, which will be without star bowler Rashid Khan, who was given a break in order to recover from a back injury.

However, players like Rahmat Shah, Afsar Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, and Nasir Jamal, who were part of the last Test squad against Zimbabwe in 2021, are in the squad.

Afghanistan,has featured in six Tests since their inception of the longest format of cricket back in 2018, and have registered three wins and lost as many games.

The touring side have a good memory against Bangladesh, as they managed a crushing 224-run win against Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2019.