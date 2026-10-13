Sport
Afghanistan hold Bangladesh to dramatic draw in Abu Dhabi Test
Afghanistan produced a remarkable rearguard effort to secure a draw against Bangladesh in their one-off Test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, surviving 142 overs in their second innings to deny their opponents victory after five days of intense competition.
Sediqullah Atal led Afghanistan’s resistance with a marathon 111 off 332 balls, while captain Rahmat Shah praised his team’s determination and described the hard-fought result as feeling like a victory.
Chasing a target of 479, Afghanistan finished their second innings with seven wickets down, frustrating Bangladesh’s bowlers through a disciplined batting display that showcased patience and resilience.
Ikram Alikhil contributed 33, while Rahmat scored 51 in the second innings after making a century in Afghanistan’s first innings. Rahmat’s 105 made him the first Afghan batter to score a Test century on his debut as captain.
Bangladesh had appeared firmly in control after declaring their second innings at 372-7, with Litton Das scoring 102 off 117 balls, Najmul Hossain Shanto making 82 and Mushfiqur Rahim contributing 81. Mehidy Hasan Miraz remained unbeaten on 52.
Litton was named Player of the Match after scoring 53 in the first innings and a century in the second. He also recorded nine dismissals behind the stumps, becoming the first wicketkeeper to achieve nine dismissals alongside a half-century and a century in the same Test.
Bangladesh’s Hasan Mahmud made history by becoming the first Bangladeshi bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. He also claimed five wickets for 55 runs, while Ebadot Hossain took four wickets in Afghanistan’s first innings.
Afghanistan had earlier been bowled out for 240 in reply to Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 346. Rahmat and Abdul Malik, who scored 62, helped stabilise the innings after Bangladesh made a strong start with the bat.
Bangladesh captain Shanto acknowledged Afghanistan’s performance, saying his team was disappointed not to win but would take valuable lessons from the match. He also praised Litton’s return to form and the contribution of Bangladesh’s pace bowlers.
Rahmat, meanwhile, credited his players for sticking to their plans and understanding when to attack and when to defend. He singled out Atal for his temperament and maturity during the crucial final-day stand.
The focus now shifts to the ODI Tri-Nation Series in the United Arab Emirates, featuring Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. Bangladesh are scheduled to open the series against Zimbabwe on Saturday, October 17, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Sport
Afghanistan face daunting 479-run chase against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi Test
Afghanistan were left needing 347 more runs to reach their 479-run target, with seven wickets in hand, after Bangladesh strengthened their grip on the one-off Test in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Afghanistan ended the fourth day at 132 for three, with Sediqullah Atal unbeaten on 35 after facing 126 deliveries and Hashmatullah Shahidi not out on 19.
Captain Rahmat Shah was dismissed for 51 shortly before stumps, giving Bangladesh a crucial breakthrough as Afghanistan attempted to build a solid partnership in their chase.
Rahmat, who scored a century in the first innings, had steadied Afghanistan’s innings alongside Atal after the early dismissals of Abdul Malik and Shahidullah. The pair helped Afghanistan cross the 100-run mark, but Rahmat fell to Ebadot Hossain, who found the outside edge with a delivery that moved slightly off the pitch.
Earlier, Bangladesh declared their second innings at 372 for seven shortly after lunch, setting Afghanistan the formidable target of 479 runs.
Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das led Bangladesh’s charge with a century, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz remained unbeaten on 51. The pair added 149 runs for the seventh wicket, strengthening Bangladesh’s position after Afghanistan had created several opportunities to break the partnership.
Litton’s performance also saw him complete eight dismissals in the match, setting a new Bangladesh record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a Test.
Afghanistan now face a challenging task to save the match, with seven wickets remaining and 347 runs still required for victory. Bangladesh, meanwhile, need seven more wickets to secure the win.
Sport
Afghanistan U19 begin Asia Cup Preparations with Oman tour
Afghanistan’s Under-19 cricket team departed for Oman on Monday for a six-match Youth ODI series against Bangladesh and the hosts as part of its preparations for the U19 Asia Cup in November.
According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the Afghan youth side will face Bangladesh U19 in a four-match series from October 16 to 23, before taking on Oman U19 in two matches scheduled for October 27 and 30.
The Bangladesh series was initially scheduled to feature five matches starting October 13. However, visa and logistical challenges prompted a revision, reducing the series to four matches and postponing its start until October 16.
Before the team’s departure, ACB Chief Executive Officer Naseeb Khan met with the young players and wished them success on the tour.
Khan urged the players to maintain discipline, demonstrate sportsmanship and represent Afghanistan with pride, emphasizing that their conduct on and off the field was as important as their performance.
He said the players had been selected through a transparent and fair process following a lengthy period of talent identification and preparation, expressing hope that they would make the country proud.
The ACB chief also voiced confidence in the team’s ability to compete against strong opponents and urged the players to approach every match with a winning mindset.
He said the upcoming fixtures against Bangladesh and Oman would provide valuable preparation for the U19 Asia Cup, urging the players to make the most of their talent ahead of the continental tournament.
The U19 Asia Cup, featuring eight teams from across Asia, is scheduled to begin in November. The matches in Oman are expected to give Afghanistan’s young players important competitive experience ahead of the tournament.
Sport
Bangladesh take 329-run lead against Afghanistan in one-off Test
Bangladesh strengthened their grip on the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, building a 329-run lead by the end of the third day after Mushfiqur Rahim and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scored half-centuries.
Earlier, fast bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Ebadot Hossain dismantled Afghanistan’s batting line-up, helping Bangladesh secure a 106-run first-innings lead.
Mahmud claimed five wickets, including a historic hat-trick, while Ebadot took four wickets as Afghanistan were bowled out for 240. Rahmat Shah top-scored with an unbeaten 105 in his first Test as captain, while Abdul Malik scored 62.
Mahmud became the first Bangladeshi fast bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. He also reached 50 Test wickets in his 17th match.
Bangladesh began their second innings with a lead but lost three early wickets, giving Afghanistan hope of a comeback.
However, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shanto turned the match in their team’s favour with a 159-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
Mushfiqur Rahim scored 81 off 148 balls, hitting seven boundaries, while Shanto made 82 from 191 deliveries, with five fours.
Afghanistan fought back late in the day, with Zia-ur-Rehman dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmud, while Qais Ahmad removed Shanto shortly before stumps. However, Bangladesh had already built a substantial advantage.
Bangladesh will resume the fourth day with a 329-run lead, while Afghanistan will aim to limit the deficit as the one-off Test moves into its decisive stages.
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