Afghanistan face daunting 479-run chase against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi Test

Afghanistan were left needing 347 more runs to reach their 479-run target, with seven wickets in hand, after Bangladesh strengthened their grip on the one-off Test in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Afghanistan ended the fourth day at 132 for three, with Sediqullah Atal unbeaten on 35 after facing 126 deliveries and Hashmatullah Shahidi not out on 19.

Captain Rahmat Shah was dismissed for 51 shortly before stumps, giving Bangladesh a crucial breakthrough as Afghanistan attempted to build a solid partnership in their chase.

Rahmat, who scored a century in the first innings, had steadied Afghanistan’s innings alongside Atal after the early dismissals of Abdul Malik and Shahidullah. The pair helped Afghanistan cross the 100-run mark, but Rahmat fell to Ebadot Hossain, who found the outside edge with a delivery that moved slightly off the pitch.

Earlier, Bangladesh declared their second innings at 372 for seven shortly after lunch, setting Afghanistan the formidable target of 479 runs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das led Bangladesh’s charge with a century, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz remained unbeaten on 51. The pair added 149 runs for the seventh wicket, strengthening Bangladesh’s position after Afghanistan had created several opportunities to break the partnership.

Litton’s performance also saw him complete eight dismissals in the match, setting a new Bangladesh record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a Test.

Afghanistan now face a challenging task to save the match, with seven wickets remaining and 347 runs still required for victory. Bangladesh, meanwhile, need seven more wickets to secure the win.