Afghanistan U19 begin Asia Cup Preparations with Oman tour

Afghanistan’s Under-19 cricket team departed for Oman on Monday for a six-match Youth ODI series against Bangladesh and the hosts as part of its preparations for the U19 Asia Cup in November.

According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the Afghan youth side will face Bangladesh U19 in a four-match series from October 16 to 23, before taking on Oman U19 in two matches scheduled for October 27 and 30.

The Bangladesh series was initially scheduled to feature five matches starting October 13. However, visa and logistical challenges prompted a revision, reducing the series to four matches and postponing its start until October 16.

Before the team’s departure, ACB Chief Executive Officer Naseeb Khan met with the young players and wished them success on the tour.

Khan urged the players to maintain discipline, demonstrate sportsmanship and represent Afghanistan with pride, emphasizing that their conduct on and off the field was as important as their performance.

He said the players had been selected through a transparent and fair process following a lengthy period of talent identification and preparation, expressing hope that they would make the country proud.

The ACB chief also voiced confidence in the team’s ability to compete against strong opponents and urged the players to approach every match with a winning mindset.

He said the upcoming fixtures against Bangladesh and Oman would provide valuable preparation for the U19 Asia Cup, urging the players to make the most of their talent ahead of the continental tournament.

The U19 Asia Cup, featuring eight teams from across Asia, is scheduled to begin in November. The matches in Oman are expected to give Afghanistan’s young players important competitive experience ahead of the tournament.