Sport
Bangladesh take 329-run lead against Afghanistan in one-off Test
Bangladesh strengthened their grip on the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, building a 329-run lead by the end of the third day after Mushfiqur Rahim and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scored half-centuries.
Earlier, fast bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Ebadot Hossain dismantled Afghanistan’s batting line-up, helping Bangladesh secure a 106-run first-innings lead.
Mahmud claimed five wickets, including a historic hat-trick, while Ebadot took four wickets as Afghanistan were bowled out for 240. Rahmat Shah top-scored with an unbeaten 105 in his first Test as captain, while Abdul Malik scored 62.
Mahmud became the first Bangladeshi fast bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. He also reached 50 Test wickets in his 17th match.
Bangladesh began their second innings with a lead but lost three early wickets, giving Afghanistan hope of a comeback.
However, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shanto turned the match in their team’s favour with a 159-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
Mushfiqur Rahim scored 81 off 148 balls, hitting seven boundaries, while Shanto made 82 from 191 deliveries, with five fours.
Afghanistan fought back late in the day, with Zia-ur-Rehman dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmud, while Qais Ahmad removed Shanto shortly before stumps. However, Bangladesh had already built a substantial advantage.
Bangladesh will resume the fourth day with a 329-run lead, while Afghanistan will aim to limit the deficit as the one-off Test moves into its decisive stages.
Sport
Afghanistan Champions League second half to kick off on October 16
The remaining fixtures will determine the final standings, with consistency and the ability to collect points proving decisive in the title race.
The second half of the Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 will get underway on October 16, following the conclusion of the first half last week, with matches continuing to be played in Kabul.
The Afghanistan Football Federation has confirmed the schedule, with the second phase of the competition set to run until November 16, when the season’s champion will be determined.
With the decisive stage of the tournament approaching, the 10 participating clubs are expected to step up their efforts as the battle for the title intensifies. Every point will be crucial, with the team finishing at the top of the standings lifting the Afghanistan Champions League trophy next month.
The first half of Season 6 delivered a series of competitive encounters as teams battled for position in the league table. Sorkh Poshan Khafi emerged as one of the standout sides, while defending champions Abu Muslim Farah, Omar Zawak and other contenders remain in the race.
The remaining fixtures will determine the final standings, with consistency and the ability to collect points proving decisive in the title race.
ACL Season 6 Standings
After nine matches, Sorkh Poshan lead the table with a perfect record of nine wins from nine games, collecting 27 points. Abu Muslim and Omar Zawak are tied on 19 points, while the race for the remaining positions continues ahead of the second half of the competition.
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) will continue its coverage of the Afghanistan Champions League, bringing matches and news to fans through its television, radio and digital platforms.
Fans are encouraged to follow ATN’s social media pages for the latest fixtures, results, standings and updates as the competition heads towards its season finale next month.
Sport
Afghanistan trail Bangladesh by 135 runs at stumps on Day Two
Afghanistan reached 211 for 4 in their first innings at the close of the second day of their Test match against Bangladesh at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday.
Bangladesh were bowled out for 346 in 92.3 overs in their first innings, extending their overnight total of 317 for 8. Afghanistan ended the day 135 runs behind Bangladesh, with six wickets remaining.
Tanzid Hasan top-scored for Bangladesh with 83 runs, while Shadman Islam contributed 67, helping their side establish a competitive first-innings total.
Afghanistan’s bowlers fought back to dismiss Bangladesh’s remaining batters, with Mohammad Saleem taking four wickets for 82 runs and Yamin Ahmadzai claiming three wickets for 79 runs.
Abdul Malik and Rahmat Shah played an important role in Afghanistan’s response, helping the team build its innings after the loss of four wickets. Afghanistan will look to continue the recovery on the third day and reduce Bangladesh’s lead, while Bangladesh will aim to take early wickets and gain a stronger advantage.
The third day will be crucial for both sides, as Afghanistan seek to close the gap and Bangladesh attempt to take control of the one-off Test.
For cricket fans across Afghanistan, Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting this Test match, along with the other series live and exclusively.
Sport
Bangladesh reach 317/8 on Day One against Afghanistan in Test match
For cricket fans across Afghanistan, Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting this Test match, along with the other series listed in the schedule below, live and exclusively.
Bangladesh finished the opening day of their Test match against Afghanistan at 317 for 8 after 84 overs at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Friday.
Tanzid Hasan top-scored for Bangladesh with 83 runs, while Shadman Islam contributed 67, helping the team establish a solid foundation in their first innings.
Afghanistan’s bowlers fought back to take eight wickets before the close of play, preventing Bangladesh from building an even bigger total. Mohammad Saleem led Afghanistan’s bowling attack with figures of 3 for 70, while Ismat Alam claimed 2 for 20.
Bangladesh will resume their first innings on the second day with two wickets remaining, looking to add valuable runs to the total. Afghanistan, meanwhile, will aim to dismiss the remaining batters early and begin their reply.
The second day will be important for both sides as Bangladesh seek to strengthen their position with the bat, while Afghanistan look to carry their bowling momentum into their first innings.
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