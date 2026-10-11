Bangladesh take 329-run lead against Afghanistan in one-off Test

Bangladesh strengthened their grip on the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, building a 329-run lead by the end of the third day after Mushfiqur Rahim and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scored half-centuries.

Earlier, fast bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Ebadot Hossain dismantled Afghanistan’s batting line-up, helping Bangladesh secure a 106-run first-innings lead.

Mahmud claimed five wickets, including a historic hat-trick, while Ebadot took four wickets as Afghanistan were bowled out for 240. Rahmat Shah top-scored with an unbeaten 105 in his first Test as captain, while Abdul Malik scored 62.

Mahmud became the first Bangladeshi fast bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. He also reached 50 Test wickets in his 17th match.

Bangladesh began their second innings with a lead but lost three early wickets, giving Afghanistan hope of a comeback.

However, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shanto turned the match in their team’s favour with a 159-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Mushfiqur Rahim scored 81 off 148 balls, hitting seven boundaries, while Shanto made 82 from 191 deliveries, with five fours.

Afghanistan fought back late in the day, with Zia-ur-Rehman dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmud, while Qais Ahmad removed Shanto shortly before stumps. However, Bangladesh had already built a substantial advantage.

Bangladesh will resume the fourth day with a 329-run lead, while Afghanistan will aim to limit the deficit as the one-off Test moves into its decisive stages.