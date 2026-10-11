Afghanistan Champions League second half to kick off on October 16

The second half of the Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 will get underway on October 16, following the conclusion of the first half last week, with matches continuing to be played in Kabul.

The Afghanistan Football Federation has confirmed the schedule, with the second phase of the competition set to run until November 16, when the season’s champion will be determined.

With the decisive stage of the tournament approaching, the 10 participating clubs are expected to step up their efforts as the battle for the title intensifies. Every point will be crucial, with the team finishing at the top of the standings lifting the Afghanistan Champions League trophy next month.

The first half of Season 6 delivered a series of competitive encounters as teams battled for position in the league table. Sorkh Poshan Khafi emerged as one of the standout sides, while defending champions Abu Muslim Farah, Omar Zawak and other contenders remain in the race.

The remaining fixtures will determine the final standings, with consistency and the ability to collect points proving decisive in the title race.

ACL Season 6 Standings

After nine matches, Sorkh Poshan lead the table with a perfect record of nine wins from nine games, collecting 27 points. Abu Muslim and Omar Zawak are tied on 19 points, while the race for the remaining positions continues ahead of the second half of the competition.

Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) will continue its coverage of the Afghanistan Champions League, bringing matches and news to fans through its television, radio and digital platforms.

Fans are encouraged to follow ATN’s social media pages for the latest fixtures, results, standings and updates as the competition heads towards its season finale next month.