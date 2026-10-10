Afghanistan trail Bangladesh by 135 runs at stumps on Day Two

Afghanistan reached 211 for 4 in their first innings at the close of the second day of their Test match against Bangladesh at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 346 in 92.3 overs in their first innings, extending their overnight total of 317 for 8. Afghanistan ended the day 135 runs behind Bangladesh, with six wickets remaining.

Tanzid Hasan top-scored for Bangladesh with 83 runs, while Shadman Islam contributed 67, helping their side establish a competitive first-innings total.

Afghanistan’s bowlers fought back to dismiss Bangladesh’s remaining batters, with Mohammad Saleem taking four wickets for 82 runs and Yamin Ahmadzai claiming three wickets for 79 runs.

Abdul Malik and Rahmat Shah played an important role in Afghanistan’s response, helping the team build its innings after the loss of four wickets. Afghanistan will look to continue the recovery on the third day and reduce Bangladesh’s lead, while Bangladesh will aim to take early wickets and gain a stronger advantage.

The third day will be crucial for both sides, as Afghanistan seek to close the gap and Bangladesh attempt to take control of the one-off Test.

For cricket fans across Afghanistan, Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting this Test match, along with the other series live and exclusively.

Stay tuned to Ariana Television Network for the latest news, updates, and live coverage of these exciting cricket events.