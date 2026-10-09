Bangladesh reach 317/8 on Day One against Afghanistan in Test match

Bangladesh finished the opening day of their Test match against Afghanistan at 317 for 8 after 84 overs at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Friday.

Tanzid Hasan top-scored for Bangladesh with 83 runs, while Shadman Islam contributed 67, helping the team establish a solid foundation in their first innings.

Afghanistan’s bowlers fought back to take eight wickets before the close of play, preventing Bangladesh from building an even bigger total. Mohammad Saleem led Afghanistan’s bowling attack with figures of 3 for 70, while Ismat Alam claimed 2 for 20.

Bangladesh will resume their first innings on the second day with two wickets remaining, looking to add valuable runs to the total. Afghanistan, meanwhile, will aim to dismiss the remaining batters early and begin their reply.

The second day will be important for both sides as Bangladesh seek to strengthen their position with the bat, while Afghanistan look to carry their bowling momentum into their first innings.