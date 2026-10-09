Sport
Bangladesh reach 317/8 on Day One against Afghanistan in Test match
For cricket fans across Afghanistan, Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting this Test match, along with the other series listed in the schedule below, live and exclusively.
Bangladesh finished the opening day of their Test match against Afghanistan at 317 for 8 after 84 overs at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Friday.
Tanzid Hasan top-scored for Bangladesh with 83 runs, while Shadman Islam contributed 67, helping the team establish a solid foundation in their first innings.
Afghanistan’s bowlers fought back to take eight wickets before the close of play, preventing Bangladesh from building an even bigger total. Mohammad Saleem led Afghanistan’s bowling attack with figures of 3 for 70, while Ismat Alam claimed 2 for 20.
Bangladesh will resume their first innings on the second day with two wickets remaining, looking to add valuable runs to the total. Afghanistan, meanwhile, will aim to dismiss the remaining batters early and begin their reply.
The second day will be important for both sides as Bangladesh seek to strengthen their position with the bat, while Afghanistan look to carry their bowling momentum into their first innings.
Sport
Arman FC defeat Istiqlal Kabul 3-2 in thrilling comeback
Arman FC defeated Istiqlal Kabul 3–2 in a high-scoring match in the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul on Thursday.
The match was played at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium and featured a closely contested battle between the two sides.
In the first half, Haroon Noori opened the scoring for Istiqlal Kabul with a long-range strike, putting his team ahead. In the 24th minute, Shokorullah Kohi scored a spectacular equalizer for Arman FC, bringing the score to 1–1 at halftime.
In the second half, Arman FC increased the pressure and, in the 74th minute, Fardin Azizi scored the team’s second goal to put Arman FC ahead.
However, Arman FC’s lead did not last long. In the 79th minute, Haroon Noori scored again to bring Istiqlal Kabul level at 2–2.
Just two minutes later, Maisam Haidari rose to head home a cross from his teammate, scoring Arman FC’s third goal and restoring their 3–2 lead.
Istiqlal Kabul pushed for another equalizer in the remaining minutes, but their efforts were unsuccessful, and Arman FC secured all three points.
In the match, Arman FC committed 12 fouls and received one red card, while Istiqlal Kabul committed 10 fouls and received one yellow card.
The matches of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan are being broadcast live on Ariana Television.
Sport
Kohi shines as Toofan Herat beat Abu Muslim Farah 2–0
Toofan Herat secured a 2–0 victory over Abu Muslim Farah in the 42nd match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul.
The match was played on Wednesday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium.
Enayatullah Kohi opened the scoring for Toofan Herat in the 18th minute to put his side 1–0 ahead. Neither team was able to find the net for the remainder of the first half.
In the second half, Abu Muslim Farah pushed for an equalizer, but their attacks failed to produce a goal. Toofan Herat, meanwhile, scored again through Enayatullah Kohi in stoppage time to double their lead.
With the victory, Toofan Herat collected three points, while Enayatullah Kohi, who scored both of his team’s goals, moved into contention among the leading scorers.
The sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan is being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Sport
ACL: Sarbaz Yashlar and Khurasan Faryab play out goalless draw
Sarbaz Yashlar and Khurasan Faryab played out a goalless draw in the 41st match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul.
The match was played on Tuesday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium. Both sides created opportunities but failed to find the back of the net over 90 minutes and added time, with the points shared after a 0–0 finish.
The sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan is being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
US imposes sanctions on ICC amid dispute over international prosecutions
Bangladesh reach 317/8 on Day One against Afghanistan in Test match
Kyrgyz President calls for continued regional support for Afghanistan
Afghanistan, Iran seek to expand trade and transit through western border crossings
US senator cites Afghanistan visits in Pentagon ‘cover-up’ allegations over Iran war
EU and FAO launch €5m programme to strengthen Afghanistan’s agrifood sector
Omar Zawak, Toofan Herat secure victories in Afghanistan Champions League
Houthi advance in Yemen puts U.S. in a new bind
Cricket Bonanza: Afghanistan set for packed international schedule
Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 kicks off today: Abu Muslim Farah face Sarsabz Yashlar
Tahawol: CSTO meeting on Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: Guterres’s talks with Pakistani officials on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Consequences of US war in Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: Expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on outcome of Moscow Format meeting
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Cricket Bonanza: Afghanistan set for packed international schedule
-
Sport5 days ago
ACL: Sorkh Poshan extend perfect run with 1-0 win over Khurasan
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan U19 to face Bangladesh, Oman in Youth ODIs
-
Regional5 days ago
Yemeni government launches offensive to seize all areas from Iran-backed Houthis
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ariana Afghan Airlines ends 15-year control of ticketing and operational systems by Pakistani firm
-
World3 days ago
▶️Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan activate Mecca defense pact
-
Sport4 days ago
ACL: Abu Muslim Farah maintain momentum with 2-0 win over Arman FC
-
World4 days ago
Trump picks John Coale as special presidential envoy for hostage affairs