Arman FC defeat Istiqlal Kabul 3-2 in thrilling comeback

Arman FC defeated Istiqlal Kabul 3–2 in a high-scoring match in the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul on Thursday.

The match was played at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium and featured a closely contested battle between the two sides.

In the first half, Haroon Noori opened the scoring for Istiqlal Kabul with a long-range strike, putting his team ahead. In the 24th minute, Shokorullah Kohi scored a spectacular equalizer for Arman FC, bringing the score to 1–1 at halftime.

In the second half, Arman FC increased the pressure and, in the 74th minute, Fardin Azizi scored the team’s second goal to put Arman FC ahead.

However, Arman FC’s lead did not last long. In the 79th minute, Haroon Noori scored again to bring Istiqlal Kabul level at 2–2.

Just two minutes later, Maisam Haidari rose to head home a cross from his teammate, scoring Arman FC’s third goal and restoring their 3–2 lead.

Istiqlal Kabul pushed for another equalizer in the remaining minutes, but their efforts were unsuccessful, and Arman FC secured all three points.

In the match, Arman FC committed 12 fouls and received one red card, while Istiqlal Kabul committed 10 fouls and received one yellow card.

The matches of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan are being broadcast live on Ariana Television.