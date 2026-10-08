Sport
Arman FC defeat Istiqlal Kabul 3-2 in thrilling comeback
Arman FC defeated Istiqlal Kabul 3–2 in a high-scoring match in the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul on Thursday.
The match was played at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium and featured a closely contested battle between the two sides.
In the first half, Haroon Noori opened the scoring for Istiqlal Kabul with a long-range strike, putting his team ahead. In the 24th minute, Shokorullah Kohi scored a spectacular equalizer for Arman FC, bringing the score to 1–1 at halftime.
In the second half, Arman FC increased the pressure and, in the 74th minute, Fardin Azizi scored the team’s second goal to put Arman FC ahead.
However, Arman FC’s lead did not last long. In the 79th minute, Haroon Noori scored again to bring Istiqlal Kabul level at 2–2.
Just two minutes later, Maisam Haidari rose to head home a cross from his teammate, scoring Arman FC’s third goal and restoring their 3–2 lead.
Istiqlal Kabul pushed for another equalizer in the remaining minutes, but their efforts were unsuccessful, and Arman FC secured all three points.
In the match, Arman FC committed 12 fouls and received one red card, while Istiqlal Kabul committed 10 fouls and received one yellow card.
The matches of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan are being broadcast live on Ariana Television.
Sport
Kohi shines as Toofan Herat beat Abu Muslim Farah 2–0
Toofan Herat secured a 2–0 victory over Abu Muslim Farah in the 42nd match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul.
The match was played on Wednesday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium.
Enayatullah Kohi opened the scoring for Toofan Herat in the 18th minute to put his side 1–0 ahead. Neither team was able to find the net for the remainder of the first half.
In the second half, Abu Muslim Farah pushed for an equalizer, but their attacks failed to produce a goal. Toofan Herat, meanwhile, scored again through Enayatullah Kohi in stoppage time to double their lead.
With the victory, Toofan Herat collected three points, while Enayatullah Kohi, who scored both of his team’s goals, moved into contention among the leading scorers.
The sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan is being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Sport
ACL: Sarbaz Yashlar and Khurasan Faryab play out goalless draw
Sarbaz Yashlar and Khurasan Faryab played out a goalless draw in the 41st match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul.
The match was played on Tuesday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium. Both sides created opportunities but failed to find the back of the net over 90 minutes and added time, with the points shared after a 0–0 finish.
The sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan is being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Sport
Aino Mina Kandahar defeat Istiqlal Kabul 3–2
Aino Mina Kandahar defeated Istiqlal Kabul 3–2 in the 40th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul on Tuesday.
Istiqlal Kabul took the lead in the first half through Haroon Noori, who scored in the 38th minute. Noori then scored his second goal of the match and Istiqlal’s second in the 40th minute.
Aino Mina Kandahar came back strongly in the second half. In the 55th minute, Mohammad Yaqoot scored the team’s first goal with an excellent header.
Sultan Panjshiri equalized for Aino Mina Kandahar in the 80th minute. Four minutes later, Istiqlal Kabul defender Sulaiman Popal scored an own goal, giving Aino Mina Kandahar a 3–2 lead and victory.
Istiqlal Kabul will face Arman FC in their next match on October 8, while Aino Mina Kandahar will take on Ariana Khost on the same day.
The sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan is being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
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