Kohi shines as Toofan Herat beat Abu Muslim Farah 2–0

Toofan Herat secured a 2–0 victory over Abu Muslim Farah in the 42nd match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul.

The match was played on Wednesday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium.

Enayatullah Kohi opened the scoring for Toofan Herat in the 18th minute to put his side 1–0 ahead. Neither team was able to find the net for the remainder of the first half.

In the second half, Abu Muslim Farah pushed for an equalizer, but their attacks failed to produce a goal. Toofan Herat, meanwhile, scored again through Enayatullah Kohi in stoppage time to double their lead.

With the victory, Toofan Herat collected three points, while Enayatullah Kohi, who scored both of his team’s goals, moved into contention among the leading scorers.

The sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan is being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television.