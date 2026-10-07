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Kohi shines as Toofan Herat beat Abu Muslim Farah 2–0

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2 hours ago

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Toofan Herat secured a 2–0 victory over Abu Muslim Farah in the 42nd match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul.

The match was played on Wednesday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium.

Enayatullah Kohi opened the scoring for Toofan Herat in the 18th minute to put his side 1–0 ahead. Neither team was able to find the net for the remainder of the first half.

In the second half, Abu Muslim Farah pushed for an equalizer, but their attacks failed to produce a goal. Toofan Herat, meanwhile, scored again through Enayatullah Kohi in stoppage time to double their lead.

With the victory, Toofan Herat collected three points, while Enayatullah Kohi, who scored both of his team’s goals, moved into contention among the leading scorers.

The sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan is being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television.

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ACL: Sarbaz Yashlar and Khurasan Faryab play out goalless draw

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23 hours ago

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October 6, 2026

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Sarbaz Yashlar and Khurasan Faryab played out a goalless draw in the 41st match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul.

The match was played on Tuesday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium. Both sides created opportunities but failed to find the back of the net over 90 minutes and added time, with the points shared after a 0–0 finish.

The sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan is being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television.

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Aino Mina Kandahar defeat Istiqlal Kabul 3–2

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1 day ago

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October 6, 2026

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Aino Mina Kandahar defeated Istiqlal Kabul 3–2 in the 40th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul on Tuesday.

Istiqlal Kabul took the lead in the first half through Haroon Noori, who scored in the 38th minute. Noori then scored his second goal of the match and Istiqlal’s second in the 40th minute.

Aino Mina Kandahar came back strongly in the second half. In the 55th minute, Mohammad Yaqoot scored the team’s first goal with an excellent header.

Sultan Panjshiri equalized for Aino Mina Kandahar in the 80th minute. Four minutes later, Istiqlal Kabul defender Sulaiman Popal scored an own goal, giving Aino Mina Kandahar a 3–2 lead and victory.

Istiqlal Kabul will face Arman FC in their next match on October 8, while Aino Mina Kandahar will take on Ariana Khost on the same day.

The sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan is being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television.

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Omar Zawak beat Ariana FC 2-0 in Afghanistan Champions League clash

Samir Samandari put Omar Zawak ahead in the 9th minute, before Hatim Sherdel doubled the advantage in the 37th minute.

Published

2 days ago

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October 5, 2026

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Omar Zawak continued its strong Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 campaign with a 2-0 victory over Ariana FC in the second match of the day on Monday.

Samir Samandari put Omar Zawak ahead in the 9th minute, before Hatim Sherdel doubled the advantage in the 37th minute.

Ariana FC were unable to find a response after the break as Omar Zawak comfortably protected its two-goal lead to secure another three points.

The victory leaves Omar Zawak still in third place in the Afghanistan Champions League standings after eight matches.

Omar Zawak now has 19 points, with a record of six wins, one draw and one defeat. They have scored 15 goals and conceded nine, giving them a +6 goal difference.

The team has also won four of its last five matches.

The result further strengthens Omar Zawak’s position among the leading sides as the Season 6 race continues.

Ariana FC remains in fourth place on 14 points after eight matches. Their record now stands at four wins, two draws and two defeats.

The result further tightens the battle near the top of the Afghanistan Champions League table, with Omar Zawak continuing to chase the leading sides as Season 6 progresses.

Ariana Television brings the action live

Ariana Radio and Television Network is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.

Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages for the latest updates, schedules, highlights and much more from the Afghanistan Champions League.

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