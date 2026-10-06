Sport
ACL: Sarbaz Yashlar and Khurasan Faryab play out goalless draw
Sarbaz Yashlar and Khurasan Faryab played out a goalless draw in the 41st match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul.
The match was played on Tuesday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium. Both sides created opportunities but failed to find the back of the net over 90 minutes and added time, with the points shared after a 0–0 finish.
The sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan is being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Sport
Aino Mina Kandahar defeat Istiqlal Kabul 3–2
Aino Mina Kandahar defeated Istiqlal Kabul 3–2 in the 40th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul on Tuesday.
Istiqlal Kabul took the lead in the first half through Haroon Noori, who scored in the 38th minute. Noori then scored his second goal of the match and Istiqlal’s second in the 40th minute.
Aino Mina Kandahar came back strongly in the second half. In the 55th minute, Mohammad Yaqoot scored the team’s first goal with an excellent header.
Sultan Panjshiri equalized for Aino Mina Kandahar in the 80th minute. Four minutes later, Istiqlal Kabul defender Sulaiman Popal scored an own goal, giving Aino Mina Kandahar a 3–2 lead and victory.
Istiqlal Kabul will face Arman FC in their next match on October 8, while Aino Mina Kandahar will take on Ariana Khost on the same day.
The sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan is being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Sport
Omar Zawak beat Ariana FC 2-0 in Afghanistan Champions League clash
Samir Samandari put Omar Zawak ahead in the 9th minute, before Hatim Sherdel doubled the advantage in the 37th minute.
Omar Zawak continued its strong Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 campaign with a 2-0 victory over Ariana FC in the second match of the day on Monday.
Samir Samandari put Omar Zawak ahead in the 9th minute, before Hatim Sherdel doubled the advantage in the 37th minute.
Ariana FC were unable to find a response after the break as Omar Zawak comfortably protected its two-goal lead to secure another three points.
The victory leaves Omar Zawak still in third place in the Afghanistan Champions League standings after eight matches.
Omar Zawak now has 19 points, with a record of six wins, one draw and one defeat. They have scored 15 goals and conceded nine, giving them a +6 goal difference.
The team has also won four of its last five matches.
The result further strengthens Omar Zawak’s position among the leading sides as the Season 6 race continues.
Ariana FC remains in fourth place on 14 points after eight matches. Their record now stands at four wins, two draws and two defeats.
The result further tightens the battle near the top of the Afghanistan Champions League table, with Omar Zawak continuing to chase the leading sides as Season 6 progresses.
Ariana Television brings the action live
Ariana Radio and Television Network is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages for the latest updates, schedules, highlights and much more from the Afghanistan Champions League.
Sport
ACL: Abu Muslim Farah maintain momentum with 2-0 win over Arman FC
Omid Rajabi scored both goals as the defending champions secured another important three points in Season 6.
Abu Muslim Farah retained their position near the top of the Afghanistan Champions League table with a 2-0 victory over Arman FC on Monday.
Omid Rajabi scored both goals as the defending champions secured another important three points in Season 6.
After a goalless first half, Abu Muslim broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute, with Rajabi finding the back of the net to give his side the lead.
Arman FC were unable to find an equaliser, and Abu Muslim remained in control as the match entered its final stages.
Rajabi then completed his brace in the 90th minute, sealing a 2-0 victory for Abu Muslim and putting the result beyond doubt. Rajabi was also named Player of the Match.
Their win keeps Abu Muslim Farah in second place on the league table with 19 points, having recorded four wins and one defeat in their five matches.
Abu Muslim’s latest victory further strengthens their challenge at the top of the table as the Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 campaign continues.
Ariana Television brings the action live
Ariana Radio and Television Network is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages for the latest updates, schedules, highlights and much more from the Afghanistan Champions League.
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