Afghanistan, Pakistan meet to discuss spread of poliovirus
Afghanistan’s ministry of public health said on Thursday that a cross-border two-day meeting got underway on Wednesday in Islamabad with the aim of curbing the spread of polio between the two countries.
Poliomyelitis, commonly known as polio, remains endemic in only two countries in the world. The countries are Afghanistan and Pakistan.
According to the ministry, Dr Nek Wali Shah Momin, the director of the national Emergency Operation Center (EOC), which is tasked with the job of working to eradicate polio in Afghanistan, also attended the meeting along with a technical team.
The ministry said that the aim of the meeting is to develop practical strategies to stop the spread of poliovirus between the two countries.
Participants from both countries are expected to also discuss the progress, challenges and plans made in relation to the virus and how to eradicate it.
They will also discuss ways in which to work together in the fight against the virus.
According to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative there have been six cases of polio reported in Afghanistan this year. Pakistan has meanwhile reported three cases this year.
Polio mainly affects children under 5 years of age and one in 200 infections leads to irreversible paralysis. Among those paralyzed, 5–10% die when their breathing muscles become immobilized.
World Mental Health Day marked in Kabul
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Tuesday marked World Mental Health Day in Kabul under the theme “mental health is a global human right” where officials said that the provision of mental health services is one of the priorities of this ministry.
At the ceremony, health officials said that according to a survey conducted by the ministry, more than two million people in the country benefited from mental health services in 2022.
“The Ministry of Public Health is committed to the fact that all people should have access to health and mental services,” said Habibullah Akhundzadeh, Deputy Minister of Health Services Supply of the MoPH.
Doctors, meanwhile, say the number of mental health patients has increased compared to previous years, and most of the mental patients are girls who have been banned from going to school.
“Recently, the number of our patients has increased compared to previous years, and most of them are young girls who have been deprived of going to school,” said a female doctor.
“Going to school was a way of hope for them,” she added.
Dengue will ‘take off’ in southern Europe, US, Africa this decade, WHO scientist says
Dengue fever will become a major threat in the southern United States, southern Europe and new parts of Africa this decade, the WHO’s chief scientist said, as warmer temperatures create the conditions for the mosquitoes carrying the infection to spread.
The illness has long been a scourge in much of Asia and Latin America, causing an estimated 20,000 deaths each year. Rates of the disease have already risen eight-fold globally since 2000, driven largely by climate change as well as the increased movement of people and urbanization, Reuters reported.
Many cases go unrecorded, but in 2022 4.2 million cases were reported worldwide and public health officials have warned that near-record levels of transmission are expected this year. Bangladesh is currently experiencing its worst-ever outbreak, with more than 1,000 deaths.
“We need to talk much more proactively about dengue,” Jeremy Farrar, an infectious diseases specialist who joined the World Health Organization in May this year, told Reuters.
“We need to really prepare countries for how they will deal with the additional pressure that will come… in the future in many, many big cities.”
Farrar previously spent 18 years working in Vietnam on tropical diseases including dengue. He later headed up the Wellcome Trust global health charity and advised the UK government on its COVID-19 response before joining the WHO in May this year.
Farrar said the infection is likely to “take off” and become endemic in parts of the United States, Europe and Africa – all regions where there has already been some limited local transmission – as global warming makes new areas hospitable to the mosquitoes that spread it. That will put acute pressure on hospital systems in many countries, he warned.
“The clinical care is really intensive, it requires a high ratio of nurses to patients,” he said. “I really worry when this becomes a big issue in sub-Saharan Africa.”
Most people who get dengue do not have symptoms, meaning case rates are thought to be far higher than the reported numbers. Those who do can experience fever, muscle spasms and joint pain so severe it is known as “break-bone fever.” In severe cases – less than 1% – it can be fatal.
There is no specific treatment for dengue, although there is a vaccine available. Earlier this week, the WHO recommended Takeda Pharmaceuticals’ Qdenga vaccine for children aged 6 to 16 in areas where the infection is a significant public health problem.
Qdenga is also approved by the EU regulator, but Takeda withdrew its application in the United States earlier this year, citing data collection issues. Takeda said it was still in talks with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about the vaccine.
Preparing new regions of the world to deal with dengue means ensuring that any public health funds get spent in the right areas, Farrar said, including on the best way to control the mosquito.
Dengue is spread by infected Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which behave differently to the malaria-carrying kind. For example, they bite people indoors, and they bite all day rather than overnight. They also breed in very shallow water.
Farrar said proper prevention would include triaging plans for hospitals as well as scientific innovation alongside other key factors, such as urban planning, to avoid areas of standing water near or in houses.
“We need to combine different sectors that are not used to working together,” he said.
US, Hungarian scientists win Nobel Prize for research that led to Covid vaccines
Scientists Katalin Kariko of Hungary and Drew Weissman of the United States respectively won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discoveries enabling the development of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, the award-giving body has announced.
“The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against Covid-19,” the body said on Monday
The prize, among the most prestigious in the scientific world, is selected by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden’s Karolinska Institute Medical University and also comes with 11 million Swedish crowns (about $1 million).
Kariko was senior vice president and head of RNA protein replacement at BioNTech until 2022 and has since acted as an adviser to the company. She is also a professor at the University of Szeged in Hungary and adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine.
Weissman is professor in vaccine research at the Perelman School.
Kariko found a way to prevent the immune system from launching an inflammatory reaction against lab-made mRNA, previously seen as a major hurdle against any therapeutic use of mRNA.
Together with Weissman, she showed in 2005 that adjustments to nucleosides, the molecular letters that write the mRNA’s genetic code, can keep the mRNA under the immune system’s radar.
‘Major impact on society’
“So this year’s Nobel Prize recognises their basic science discovery that fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with the immune system and had a major impact on society during the recent pandemic,” said Rickard Sandberg, member of the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute
The medicine prize kicks off this year’s awards with the remaining five to be unveiled in the coming days.
The prizes, first handed out in 1901, were created by Swedish dynamite inventor and wealthy businessman Alfred Nobel, and are awarded for achievements in science, literature and peace, and in later years also for economics.
The Swedish king will present the prizes at a ceremony in Stockholm on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death, followed by a lavish banquet at city hall.
Last year’s medicine prize went to Swede Svante Paabo for sequencing the genome of the Neanderthal, an extinct relative of present-day humans, and for discovering a previously unknown human relative, the Denisovans.
Other past winners include Alexander Fleming, who shared the 1945 prize for the discovery of penicillin, and Karl Landsteiner in 1930 for his discovery of human blood groups.
