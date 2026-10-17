Afghanistan railways chief attends ECO regional meeting in Kazakhstan

Abdul Karim Fateh, director general of the Afghanistan Railway Authority, led a technical delegation to the 14th Regional Meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

Mohammad Ashraf Haqshinas, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Works of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said the meeting discussed new railway projects, increasing rail freight volumes, digitizing transportation processes among member states, and the role of digitalization in facilitating trade and transit. The Trans-Afghan Railway project and the Balkh–Herat–Kandahar railway project were also among the topics discussed.

In his address, the Director General of the Afghanistan Railway Authority highlighted Afghanistan’s strategic geographical location and stressed the importance of railway development and strengthening regional connectivity.

He said Afghanistan currently has around 400 kilometers of operational railway lines, through which nearly five million tonnes of commercial goods are transported annually.

According to Fateh, construction work on approximately 100 kilometers of railway lines along routes in Herat and Faryab is underway. He also said that studies and detailed designs for the approximately 900-kilometre CASA railway corridor have been completed.

Fateh also announced the launch of technical and economic studies for the Afghan Trans railway corridor under a trilateral agreement between Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan. He said these projects could play an important role in strengthening connectivity between Central and South Asia, expanding trade and transit, and reinforcing regional economic cooperation.

He concluded by stressing that, in light of improvements in the security situation and Afghanistan’s strategic geographical position, the country is ready to play an effective role in strengthening regional connectivity and economic prosperity through the development of transport infrastructure and expanded cooperation with ECO member states.

Meetings with Regional Representatives

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Director General of the Afghanistan Railway Authority also met with representatives from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Iran. The discussions focused on implementing the Afghan Trans and Balkh–Herat–Kandahar railway projects, as well as attracting investment for the latter. Fateh assured the representatives that the Afghanistan Railway Authority would cooperate in implementing these projects.

In a separate meeting with a representative of Iran’s railway authority, discussions covered the transportation of commercial goods from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to the Torghundi port by road freight vehicles, followed by onward rail transport from Torghundi to Iran.

The possible launch of passenger train services between Afghanistan and Iran was also discussed. According to the information provided, passenger train services between the two countries will begin once Afghanistan has completed the necessary preparations.

During a meeting with a representative of Kazakhstan’s railway authority, the two sides also discussed launching practical work on the Torghundi–Herat–Spin Boldak railway project. The Kazakh representative further outlined Kazakhstan’s efforts to establish a dedicated air corridor to facilitate travel between the two countries and reduce travel time and costs.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) comprises 10 member states, including Afghanistan, and aims to expand economic cooperation and strengthen regional ties.