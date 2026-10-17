Iranian envoy warns Western interventions threaten regional security

Afghanistan is facing a worsening humanitarian crisis as nearly 16 million people struggle to access sufficient food ahead of winter, while acute malnutrition among women and children continues to rise, officials from international humanitarian organisations have warned.

Jan Egeland, Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), has warned that approximately one-third of Afghanistan’s population could face hunger this winter if urgent action is not taken.

In a recent statement, Egeland said the number of people unable to access the food they need had increased by two million compared with the same period last year.

He attributed the worsening situation to rising inflation, high unemployment, climate change and declining humanitarian assistance, warning that millions of Afghan families are struggling to meet their basic needs.

“Mothers I met last month in Kabul and Kandahar told me they have too little food for their children, and feared the coming winter,” Egeland said.

He also expressed concern over declining international support, describing Afghanistan’s humanitarian response as one of the least-funded operations globally.

Meanwhile, John Aylieff, Afghanistan Country Director for the World Food Programme (WFP), said acute malnutrition among women and children had deteriorated significantly.

“About 1.3 million more women and children are acutely malnourished this year even than they were in 2022 just after the country was taken over,” Aylieff said, referring to the period following the IEA’s return to power.

He added that the international community’s withdrawal and the near-collapse of Afghanistan’s economy had contributed to the worsening crisis.

“So it is deepening. It is extremely serious and it is a crisis which is spinning out of control which we simply don’t have the resources to contain,” Aylieff warned.

Egeland called for an urgent increase in humanitarian assistance, particularly for women, children and Afghans recently returned from Iran and Pakistan.

Humanitarian officials warn that without additional funding and sustained support, food insecurity and malnutrition could worsen further as winter approaches, placing millions of vulnerable Afghans at greater risk.