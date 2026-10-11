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Tahawol: EU appointing new envoy for Afghanistan

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Tahawol: CSTO meeting on Afghanistan reviewed

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October 8, 2026

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Tahawol: Consequences of US war in Afghanistan reviewed

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Tahawol: Discussion on outcome of Moscow Format meeting

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October 6, 2026

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