Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Kabul’s criticism of Islamabad’s policy toward Afghanistan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: EU appointing new envoy for Afghanistan

Published

1 day ago

on

October 11, 2026

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: CSTO meeting on Afghanistan reviewed

Published

4 days ago

on

October 8, 2026

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Consequences of US war in Afghanistan reviewed

Published

5 days ago

on

October 7, 2026

By

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2026 Ariana News. All rights reserved!