Afghanistan signs nearly $400 million in regional trade and investment deals

Afghanistan has signed trade and investment memorandums of understanding worth nearly $400 million with regional and international companies, according to the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).

The agreements were signed on Friday evening during a business matchmaking event held on the sidelines of the fifth Imam Abu Hanifa National and International Exhibition in Kabul.

The event brought together Afghan business representatives, foreign investors and diplomatic officials, with participants from Uzbekistan, India, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan attending discussions aimed at expanding economic cooperation and strengthening commercial ties with regional markets.

The ACCI said the meetings highlighted Afghanistan’s strategic geographic location, natural resources, agricultural potential, industrial capacity and domestic products as areas offering opportunities for foreign investment.

Zulgi Arin Azimi, the chamber’s deputy head for investment affairs, described the exhibition and business meetings as important platforms for building trust, strengthening economic partnerships and encouraging international investors to explore opportunities in Afghanistan.

Sherzad Ibrahimov, deputy chairman of the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stressed the importance of implementing previously signed agreements and removing technical and administrative barriers to trade.

The event also featured business-to-business meetings, providing Afghan and foreign companies with opportunities to discuss potential joint investments and commercial partnerships.

The ACCI said the newly signed agreements could help boost trade, attract foreign investment and create opportunities for businesses in Afghanistan and partner countries. However, it did not disclose the sectors covered by the agreements or provide details on their implementation timelines.

The agreements come as Afghanistan seeks to expand regional economic cooperation and attract foreign investment through international trade exhibitions and direct engagement between businesses.