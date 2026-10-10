Afghan-Austrian partnership aims to boost carpet exports to European markets

An Afghan company and an Austrian firm have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at facilitating the export of Afghan carpets to European markets, opening new opportunities for the country’s traditional carpet industry.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 5th Imam Abu Hanifa National and International Exhibition in Kabul.

Under the MoU, the Austrian company will cooperate in carpet design, marketing and efforts to expand access to international markets, particularly in Europe.

Austrian businessman Fritz Langauer said Afghan carpets meet the requirements of European markets in terms of colours, raw materials, designs and quality.

The partnership is expected to help Afghan carpet producers reach a wider customer base, strengthen export opportunities and promote one of Afghanistan’s long-established traditional industries.

Afghan carpets are known for their distinctive designs and craftsmanship, and improved access to international markets could create new opportunities for local producers, traders and artisans.

The agreement marks a step towards strengthening commercial ties between Afghan and Austrian businesses and expanding the international presence of Afghan-made products.