Afghanistan, US business leaders discuss trade and investment opportunities

Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has met with the Afghanistan–America Joint Chamber of Commerce to discuss expanding economic cooperation, strengthening trade ties and identifying potential investment opportunities.

According to the ACCI, the meeting was held on Sunday, October 11, at its headquarters in Kabul. Participants included ACCI Director General Sayed Karim Hashemi, Afghanistan–America Joint Chamber of Commerce President Jeffrey Greico and several members of the joint chamber.

Hashemi welcomed the delegation and underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation between the Afghan and US private sectors. He said establishing large joint-stock companies involving domestic and foreign investors could provide an effective financing mechanism for major economic projects.

Highlighting Afghanistan’s economic potential, Hashemi encouraged American businesses and investors to explore opportunities in infrastructure and industry, particularly oil refining, mineral extraction and processing, and large-scale manufacturing.

Greico praised the ACCI’s efforts to promote Afghanistan’s business environment, describing the fifth Imam Abu Hanifa National and International Exhibition as an important platform for showcasing the country’s economic potential and expanding commercial ties. The exhibition brought together traders, industrialists and representatives from neighbouring and regional countries.

He also proposed holding specialized economic discussions and panel sessions, encouraging Afghan businesses to participate in regional and international conferences, and strengthening engagement with international economic institutions.

Members of the Afghanistan–America Joint Chamber of Commerce also presented their views and proposals on expanding bilateral trade and identifying opportunities for joint investment.