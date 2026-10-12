Business
Afghanistan, US business leaders discuss trade and investment opportunities
Hashemi welcomed the delegation and underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation between the Afghan and US private sectors.
Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has met with the Afghanistan–America Joint Chamber of Commerce to discuss expanding economic cooperation, strengthening trade ties and identifying potential investment opportunities.
According to the ACCI, the meeting was held on Sunday, October 11, at its headquarters in Kabul. Participants included ACCI Director General Sayed Karim Hashemi, Afghanistan–America Joint Chamber of Commerce President Jeffrey Greico and several members of the joint chamber.
Hashemi welcomed the delegation and underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation between the Afghan and US private sectors. He said establishing large joint-stock companies involving domestic and foreign investors could provide an effective financing mechanism for major economic projects.
Highlighting Afghanistan’s economic potential, Hashemi encouraged American businesses and investors to explore opportunities in infrastructure and industry, particularly oil refining, mineral extraction and processing, and large-scale manufacturing.
Greico praised the ACCI’s efforts to promote Afghanistan’s business environment, describing the fifth Imam Abu Hanifa National and International Exhibition as an important platform for showcasing the country’s economic potential and expanding commercial ties. The exhibition brought together traders, industrialists and representatives from neighbouring and regional countries.
He also proposed holding specialized economic discussions and panel sessions, encouraging Afghan businesses to participate in regional and international conferences, and strengthening engagement with international economic institutions.
Members of the Afghanistan–America Joint Chamber of Commerce also presented their views and proposals on expanding bilateral trade and identifying opportunities for joint investment.
Business
Afghanistan signs nearly $400 million in regional trade and investment deals
The event also featured business-to-business meetings, providing Afghan and foreign companies with opportunities to discuss potential joint investments and commercial partnerships.
Afghanistan has signed trade and investment memorandums of understanding worth nearly $400 million with regional and international companies, according to the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).
The agreements were signed on Friday evening during a business matchmaking event held on the sidelines of the fifth Imam Abu Hanifa National and International Exhibition in Kabul.
The event brought together Afghan business representatives, foreign investors and diplomatic officials, with participants from Uzbekistan, India, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan attending discussions aimed at expanding economic cooperation and strengthening commercial ties with regional markets.
The ACCI said the meetings highlighted Afghanistan’s strategic geographic location, natural resources, agricultural potential, industrial capacity and domestic products as areas offering opportunities for foreign investment.
Zulgi Arin Azimi, the chamber’s deputy head for investment affairs, described the exhibition and business meetings as important platforms for building trust, strengthening economic partnerships and encouraging international investors to explore opportunities in Afghanistan.
Sherzad Ibrahimov, deputy chairman of the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stressed the importance of implementing previously signed agreements and removing technical and administrative barriers to trade.
The event also featured business-to-business meetings, providing Afghan and foreign companies with opportunities to discuss potential joint investments and commercial partnerships.
The ACCI said the newly signed agreements could help boost trade, attract foreign investment and create opportunities for businesses in Afghanistan and partner countries. However, it did not disclose the sectors covered by the agreements or provide details on their implementation timelines.
The agreements come as Afghanistan seeks to expand regional economic cooperation and attract foreign investment through international trade exhibitions and direct engagement between businesses.
Business
Afghan-Austrian partnership aims to boost carpet exports to European markets
Under the MoU, the Austrian company will cooperate in carpet design, marketing and efforts to expand access to international markets, particularly in Europe.
An Afghan company and an Austrian firm have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at facilitating the export of Afghan carpets to European markets, opening new opportunities for the country’s traditional carpet industry.
The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 5th Imam Abu Hanifa National and International Exhibition in Kabul.
Under the MoU, the Austrian company will cooperate in carpet design, marketing and efforts to expand access to international markets, particularly in Europe.
Austrian businessman Fritz Langauer said Afghan carpets meet the requirements of European markets in terms of colours, raw materials, designs and quality.
The partnership is expected to help Afghan carpet producers reach a wider customer base, strengthen export opportunities and promote one of Afghanistan’s long-established traditional industries.
Afghan carpets are known for their distinctive designs and craftsmanship, and improved access to international markets could create new opportunities for local producers, traders and artisans.
The agreement marks a step towards strengthening commercial ties between Afghan and Austrian businesses and expanding the international presence of Afghan-made products.
Business
Iran allocates over 110 hectares in Chabahar for Afghan economic activities
The talks also covered expanding industrial cooperation, establishing a joint industrial park and increasing bilateral trade to $10 billion.
Iran has reportedly allocated more than 110 hectares of land at the strategic port of Chabahar for Afghanistan’s economic and commercial activities, in a move aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and industrial cooperation.
According to Iranian media reports, Mohsen Zanganeh, head of the Iranian Parliament’s Special Commission for Supporting Production and Supervising the Implementation of Article 44 Policies, announced the development following economic consultations between the two countries on Thursday.
Zanganeh said the proposal to set aside land for Afghanistan in the Chabahar Free Trade Zone was raised by Afghanistan’s industry minister.
“Under an agreement reached, we have agreed to allocate 10 hectares of land at Chabahar Port and approximately 100 hectares in the Free Trade Zone for Afghan investment. This arrangement will enable Afghanistan to invest in the designated area and facilitate its access to open waters.” said Zanganeh.
He added that Afghan officials had requested additional space within the port itself, but limited coastal land had made the request difficult to accommodate. The two sides reached a preliminary understanding and are expected to continue discussions.
The talks also covered expanding industrial cooperation, establishing a joint industrial park and increasing bilateral trade to $10 billion.
Located on the Gulf of Oman, Chabahar Port offers Afghanistan a potential gateway to international markets and could help diversify the country’s trade and transit routes.
The proposed arrangement could create new opportunities for Afghan businesses, strengthen regional connectivity and support the expansion of commercial ties between Kabul and Tehran.
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