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IEA ambassador: Daesh leadership and centers ‘completely’ eliminated in Afghanistan
Gul Hassan Hassan, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) ambassador to Russia, said on Friday that the group’s leadership and centers had been completely eliminated from Afghan territory.
He made the remarks during a joint security conference in Moscow involving the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which focused on security issues in Central Asia and Afghanistan.
Hassan stressed that the IEA would not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against other countries.
He also said the IEA had made significant progress in strengthening security, combating narcotics and boosting the country’s economy over the past five-plus years.
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CSTO chief says IEA has become long-term political actor in Afghanistan
Masadykov said CSTO member states have stepped up bilateral engagement with the IEA authorities in Kabul to promote economic development.
Talatbek Masadykov, secretary-general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), has said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has become a long-term political actor in the country, noting that most CSTO member states have intensified contacts with IEA officials.
Masadykov said CSTO member states have stepped up bilateral engagement with the IEA authorities in Kabul to promote economic development, strengthen social stability and reduce security risks originating from Afghanistan.
He stressed that Afghanistan urgently needs peace, stability and economic development, adding that addressing poverty, drug trafficking, terrorist activities, armed conflicts and other security threats requires pragmatic, coordinated and gradual international engagement with the country.
The CSTO secretary-general also highlighted the importance of closer coordination among the CSTO, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in supporting peace and stability in Afghanistan.
Masadykov made the remarks during a joint meeting of representatives from the three organizations focused on security in Central Asia and Afghanistan.
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Lavrov warns of western-backed ‘color revolutions,’ raises concerns over Afghanistan’s regional security
He also warned that radical groups were seeking to use Afghanistan as a launching pad to expand threats towards Central Asia and Russia.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any country, including Russia’s partners in Central Asia, could become a target of what he described as Western-orchestrated “color revolutions,” while raising concerns about security threats emerging from Afghanistan.
According to Russia’s TASS news agency, Lavrov made the remarks on Friday, October 16, during a conference on security in Central Asia and Afghanistan in Moscow, attended by representatives of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Lavrov said attempts to initiate such movements in several neighbouring countries had already been thwarted.
Lavrov Raises Concerns Over Afghanistan’s Security Legacy
Referring to the two decades of US and NATO military presence in Afghanistan, Lavrov said the consequences of what he described as an unsuccessful occupation would take a long time to overcome.
He also warned that radical groups were seeking to use Afghanistan as a launching pad to expand threats towards Central Asia and Russia.
This comes as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly stated that Afghan territory will not be used against any neighboring country, and that no armed group will be permitted to operate.
The meeting was held with the participation of representatives from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
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IEA leader urges students to pursue religious knowledge for faith, not worldly positions
Addressing students’ future responsibilities, he urged them not to focus on worldly positions and described their current period of study as a time of testing that requires caution.
The supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, has stressed the importance of religious education, sincerity, humility and respect for teachers in a speech at the Jihadi Madrasa in Kandahar, urging students to continue their studies and share their knowledge with others.
Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, released details of the speech, saying Akhundzada addressed the gathering on Thursday afternoon, the third of Jumada al-Awwal 1448 in the Islamic calendar.
Emphasis on Religious Education and Social Reform
According to Fitrat, Akhundzada described knowledge as an attribute of Allah and said acquiring knowledge brings people closer to Allah and helps them attain spiritual perfection.
He said education and the pursuit of knowledge were necessary to eliminate corruption and promote reform in society, adding that religious scholars and the public should continue religious education and teaching to preserve the faith.
Akhundzada also described religious scholars as heirs of the prophets, saying religious rulings, decisions and Islamic law are conveyed to the public through scholars, who also play a role in reforming society.
Warning Against Pursuing Worldly Status Through Education
According to the deputy spokesperson’s account, Akhundzada urged students to acquire knowledge with the intention of understanding and practising their religion rather than seeking social recognition, status or worldly privileges.
He said religious knowledge should be pursued for practical application and that students had a responsibility to pass their knowledge on to others.
He also described knowledge as a trust that must not be concealed, urging students to communicate religious teachings to the public under all circumstances.
Students Urged to Respect Teachers and Continue Learning
Akhundzada called on students not to abandon their studies and to continue working to expand their knowledge. He also warned against arrogance and pride when learning from others.
He encouraged students to attend jurisprudential and academic gatherings after graduation, saying such meetings provide opportunities to exchange knowledge and learn from one another.
Addressing students’ future responsibilities, he urged them not to focus on worldly positions and described their current period of study as a time of testing that requires caution.
He also stressed the importance of respecting teachers, urging students to treat them with great respect, remain humble, value their religious schools and fellow students, and pay close attention to school regulations.
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