IEA ambassador: Daesh leadership and centers ‘completely’ eliminated in Afghanistan

Gul Hassan Hassan, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) ambassador to Russia, said on Friday that the group’s leadership and centers had been completely eliminated from Afghan territory.

He made the remarks during a joint security conference in Moscow involving the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which focused on security issues in Central Asia and Afghanistan.

Hassan stressed that the IEA would not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against other countries.

He also said the IEA had made significant progress in strengthening security, combating narcotics and boosting the country’s economy over the past five-plus years.