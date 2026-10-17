Russia-Afghanistan trade doubles in first half of 2026, envoy says

Trade turnover between Russia and Afghanistan doubled in the first six months of 2026, indicating a steady growth trend in economic ties between the two countries, Russian Presidential Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov has said.

According to Russia’s TASS news agency, Kabulov made the remarks on Friday, October 16, during a conference on security in Central Asia and Afghanistan hosted by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

“Trade turnover between our countries is growing. In the first half of this year, it doubled,” Kabulov said.

He acknowledged that the overall trade figures remain modest but described the increase as significant for Afghanistan, which he said is recovering from two decades of US and NATO military presence.

Moscow Seeks to Sustain Trade Growth

Kabulov stressed that maintaining steady and progressive growth in bilateral trade is important, adding that Russia would work to sustain the current pace of development.

He also said Russia and Afghanistan were building relations based on mutually beneficial and constructive engagement.

The remarks highlight Moscow’s stated intention to strengthen economic cooperation with Afghanistan as regional countries continue discussions on security, stability and development across Central Asia and Afghanistan.