India, Russia hold security talks on Afghanistan and Pakistan amid regional tensions

India and Russia have held the seventh round of security consultations on Afghanistan and Pakistan, discussing regional developments and their implications for international security.

The talks, held in New Delhi on Wednesday, were co-chaired by Pavan Kapoor, India’s Deputy National Security Adviser, and Aleksandr Venediktov, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council.

During his visit, Venediktov also met with India’s National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval.

In a statement, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said both sides held wide-ranging discussions on issues of mutual interest, including security developments involving Afghanistan and Pakistan and their broader international implications.

The two countries also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation under the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

Russia Offers to Help Ease Afghanistan-Pakistan Conflict

The latest consultations come amid continuing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with Moscow expressing its readiness to help facilitate an end to the conflict.

Following the Moscow Format consultations on Afghanistan on October 5, Russia’s presidential special representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said Moscow was prepared to provide assistance if both sides requested it.

“Russia is ready to assist in ending this conflict in any possible, permissible way,” Kabulov said, adding that Moscow could act independently or in cooperation with its partners.

India Reaffirms Support for Afghanistan’s Sovereignty

During the October 5 Moscow Format meeting, India reiterated its support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, while emphasizing its continued commitment to the welfare of the Afghan people.

The latest India-Russia dialogue provides a bilateral platform for the two countries to exchange assessments of security developments concerning Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The discussions underscore the continued engagement of regional powers on Afghanistan-related security concerns as diplomatic efforts to address tensions between Kabul and Islamabad remain in focus.