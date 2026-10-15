Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia discuss solar and wind energy cooperation

Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia have discussed expanding cooperation in renewable energy, with a focus on developing solar and wind power projects, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Water and Energy said.

The ministry said Water and Energy Minister Mohammad Younus Akhundzada, accompanied by a delegation, met Saudi Deputy Minister of Energy Mohammad Ibrahim during an official visit to the Kingdom.

The discussions covered potential energy projects, technical expertise sharing and joint initiatives to develop renewable energy resources.

Akhundzada invited the Saudi deputy minister and technical officials to visit Afghanistan to assess opportunities for cooperation. Ibrahim welcomed the invitation and said a technical team would visit Afghanistan in the near future, according to the ministry.

The planned visit is expected to focus on identifying investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s energy sector and exploring practical ways to implement joint projects.

The discussions come as Afghanistan seeks to expand its domestic electricity generation capacity, attract foreign investment and develop renewable energy resources to meet growing demand for power.