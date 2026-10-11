14 killed in two separate mass shootings across the United States

At least 14 people have been killed in two separate mass shootings in the United States within hours of each other, according to local authorities.

Five people were shot dead at a home in Douglas, Georgia, on Friday evening, police said.

In a separate incident in Erie, Pennsylvania, nine people were killed, including two children and a pregnant woman. Authorities confirmed that the suspected assailant was also among the dead.

Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah described the scene as one of the most devastating incidents of his career, saying the motive for the shooting had not yet been established.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro expressed his support for the affected community, describing the incident as a tragic loss of life.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding both shootings.