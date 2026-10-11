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14 killed in two separate mass shootings across the United States

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro expressed his support for the affected community, describing the incident as a tragic loss of life.

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8 hours ago

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At least 14 people have been killed in two separate mass shootings in the United States within hours of each other, according to local authorities.

Five people were shot dead at a home in Douglas, Georgia, on Friday evening, police said.

In a separate incident in Erie, Pennsylvania, nine people were killed, including two children and a pregnant woman. Authorities confirmed that the suspected assailant was also among the dead.

Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah described the scene as one of the most devastating incidents of his career, saying the motive for the shooting had not yet been established.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro expressed his support for the affected community, describing the incident as a tragic loss of life.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding both shootings.

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Zelenskiy says letting Russia sell diesel to US is ‘investment in war’

 “Gifts to Putin will not ​bring peace or any benefit to the civilised world,” Zelenskiy wrote ​on the X social media platform.

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1 day ago

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October 10, 2026

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticised an accord on ​Friday between the US and Russia allowing Moscow to provide the ‌US with diesel, calling it “an investment in a war that must be ended.”

He dismissed the accord, which was announced while a Ukrainian delegation was ​in the US to discuss how to seek a ​resolution of the war with Russia, as “a weak decision ⁠on the part of strong partners”.

 “Gifts to Putin will not ​bring peace or any benefit to the civilised world,” Zelenskiy wrote ​on the X social media platform.

“Russia will ‘repay’ the diesel with further terror and perfidy. Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war ​that must be ended, not prolonged. What is needed is ​real de-escalation with Russia on a reciprocal basis,” Zelenskiy said.

Trump said in ‌a ⁠post on social media that he had agreed in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia would immediately supply diesel to the US and global marketplace. Trump said lower prices ​for Americans “is my ​Greatest Priority”.

 Zelenskiy, ⁠speaking to reporters later on WhatsApp, said the accord would provide Moscow with additional funds to ​wage war and undermine any attempts to work ​towards a ⁠settlement.

“I believe our team is simply being used as a front. And that is certainly not fair, nor is it how partners ⁠should ​treat each other,” he said. “In my ​view, it is a weak decision on the part of strong partners.”

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US imposes sanctions on ICC amid dispute over international prosecutions

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2 days ago

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October 9, 2026

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The administration of US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday, escalating tensions with the international judicial body and potentially straining relations with European allies.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the measures aim to prevent the ICC from prosecuting American citizens and restrict the court’s resources and operations.

Washington has criticised the ICC over arrest warrants issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials, as well as its past investigation into alleged crimes by US personnel in Afghanistan.

The ICC condemned the sanctions as an “assault on the rule of law” and vowed to continue its investigations and prosecutions. It also urged its 125 member states to defend the court’s independence.

The announcement came hours after former ICC judge Navi Pillay was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, with the Nobel committee highlighting the importance of international justice amid political pressure on legal institutions.

The sanctions threaten to deepen the dispute between Washington and the ICC, raising concerns about international judicial cooperation and the court’s ability to carry out its work.

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Former ICC judge Navi Pillay wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

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2 days ago

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October 9, 2026

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South African jurist Navi Pillay, a former judge at the International Criminal Court (ICC), won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her efforts to promote peace and international law, as international justice institutions face growing political pressure.

The Nobel Committee announced the award hours before the United States imposed sanctions on the ICC, saying the recognition highlighted the importance of preserving an international order based on law and justice.

Pillay, 85, has served as a judge on several international courts, including the ICC and the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda. She also chaired a United Nations Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which concluded last year that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza. Israel rejected the report as “scandalous.”

The Nobel Committee warned that international law and its institutions were under significant pressure, cautioning that a shift towards power politics at the expense of legal frameworks threatened stability and peaceful coexistence.

The award comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and the ICC. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised the court, particularly over its arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister.

Netanyahu’s office condemned the Nobel decision, accusing the committee of awarding its highest honour to someone it said had promoted allegations against Israel.

The award and the US sanctions have renewed international debate over the role of legal institutions in addressing alleged war crimes and protecting accountability under international law.

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