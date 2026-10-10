Zelenskiy says letting Russia sell diesel to US is ‘investment in war’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticised an accord on ​Friday between the US and Russia allowing Moscow to provide the ‌US with diesel, calling it “an investment in a war that must be ended.”

He dismissed the accord, which was announced while a Ukrainian delegation was ​in the US to discuss how to seek a ​resolution of the war with Russia, as “a weak decision ⁠on the part of strong partners”.

“Gifts to Putin will not ​bring peace or any benefit to the civilised world,” Zelenskiy wrote ​on the X social media platform.

“Russia will ‘repay’ the diesel with further terror and perfidy. Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war ​that must be ended, not prolonged. What is needed is ​real de-escalation with Russia on a reciprocal basis,” Zelenskiy said.

Trump said in ‌a ⁠post on social media that he had agreed in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia would immediately supply diesel to the US and global marketplace. Trump said lower prices ​for Americans “is my ​Greatest Priority”.

Zelenskiy, ⁠speaking to reporters later on WhatsApp, said the accord would provide Moscow with additional funds to ​wage war and undermine any attempts to work ​towards a ⁠settlement.

“I believe our team is simply being used as a front. And that is certainly not fair, nor is it how partners ⁠should ​treat each other,” he said. “In my ​view, it is a weak decision on the part of strong partners.”