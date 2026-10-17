Russian deputy prime minister to visit Afghanistan soon for trade and economic talks

A Russian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk is expected to visit Afghanistan soon to discuss trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, Russian officials have announced.

Zamir Kabulov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and an adviser to the Russian foreign minister, announced the planned visit while speaking at a conference of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on security issues in Central Asia and Afghanistan.

Kabulov said trade turnover between Russia and Afghanistan had increased significantly, doubling in the first half of this year.

“Trade turnover between our countries is growing; it doubled in the first half of this year,” Kabulov said, adding that although the figures remain modest compared with other countries, the growth is significant for Afghanistan.

He stressed the importance of maintaining the positive trend and expanding economic engagement between the two countries.

“It’s important that this trend is sustainable and progressive. We will strive to maintain this pace of development,” he said.

Kabulov added that the growing economic relationship would soon be a key focus of a high-level Russian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk.

The planned visit comes as Moscow and Kabul seek to strengthen economic ties, with trade and commercial cooperation emerging as key areas of engagement.

Further details about the delegation’s schedule and the specific agreements expected during the visit have not yet been announced.