Afghanistan still a grave humanitarian crisis, senior aid official says

(Last Updated On: March 1, 2023)

Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Deputy Special Representative and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan said on Tuesday climate change and the economic downturn continue to fuel the crisis in Afghanistan.

In a media update he also said there have been no “encouraging developments” towards getting girls back into classrooms.

However, he stated that “Afghanistan remains the world’s largest humanitarian crisis in 2023, notwithstanding, of course, the recent devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria,”

According to him, the UN and its partners are seeking $4.6 billion this year to assist 28 million Afghans who rely on aid to survive.