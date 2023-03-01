Latest News
Afghanistan still a grave humanitarian crisis, senior aid official says
Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Deputy Special Representative and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan said on Tuesday climate change and the economic downturn continue to fuel the crisis in Afghanistan.
In a media update he also said there have been no “encouraging developments” towards getting girls back into classrooms.
However, he stated that “Afghanistan remains the world’s largest humanitarian crisis in 2023, notwithstanding, of course, the recent devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria,”
According to him, the UN and its partners are seeking $4.6 billion this year to assist 28 million Afghans who rely on aid to survive.
Passport distribution process resumes across the country
The General Directorate of Passports confirmed Wednesday that the passport distribution process has resumed in Kabul and in provinces around the country.
This comes after the directorate suspended operations months ago due to technical issues.
On Wednesday, the directorate’s spokesman said from now on 5,000 passports will be distributed daily and priority will be given to those who have already applied for the travel document.
Applicants have welcomed the reopening of offices and said they hope there will be no problems going forward.
“Today, the process of distributing passports has resumed throughout the country, and priority is given to those who have already registered and whose documents have been processed,” said Noorullah Patman, the directorate’s spokesperson.
The process of distributing passports was suspended more than four months ago. In addition to technical problems, there was also a shortage of passport booklets. The directorate says however, that these issues have now been resolved.
80 Afghan citizens dead in Italian shipwreck: IEA foreign ministry
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Tuesday night that 80 Afghan citizens, including children, had died in Sunday’s shipwreck off the southern coast of Italy.
Rescuers have so far confirmed at least 64 people were killed after a wooden boat sank in heavy seas near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria.
Reuters reported that 80 people were rescued but that more people were believed to be missing.
“With great sadness, we learned … that 80 Afghan refugees, including women and children, who were travelling from Türkiye to Italy in a wooden boat, drowned and died in the southern sea of Italy,” the Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan prays for forgiveness for the martyrs and patience for the families and relatives of the victims, urging all citizens once again to avoid going to foreign countries through irregular migration,” the statement added.
The boat had set sail from the port of Izmir in western Turkey last week.
WFP to increase flow of aid to Afghanistan via Uzbekistan
Construction of new warehouse facilities has started at the United Nations World Food Programme’s (WFP) Logistics Hub in Termez, Uzbekistan, and once completed the facility will allow for an increase and improved flow of humanitarian food to Afghanistan, WFP said on Tuesday.
“We are happy that the United Nations is expanding their warehouse capacity here in Termez,” Uzbekistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan Ismatullah Irgashev said. “At a time when two thirds of the population of Afghanistan rely on humanitarian assistance to survive, it is our duty as the international community to stand by their side.”
WFP’s existing Logistics Hub in Termez has served as a trans-shipment point for WFP’s Afghanistan operations since 2021. WFP plans to add an additional 8,000 square meters to the current 14,500 square meter warehouse capacity in the upcoming months. This will increase WFP’s total storage capacity in Termez by more than half, the agency said in a statement.
“With the support of the Government of Uzbekistan, more than 1,000 metric tons of food are crossing the border from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan each day,” said Hsiao-Wei Lee, Country Director for WFP Afghanistan.
“In the upcoming months, this increase to our warehouse capacity will greatly facilitate our ability to serve the 20 million Afghans currently in need of food assistance. While our partners and donors have been incredibly generous with their contributions, we still need an additional $1.5 billion to reach all the people we have planned to serve.”
In Afghanistan in 2022, WFP reached 23 million people, distributed 1.1 million metric ton of food and $325 million in cash transfers. Of the 23 million people assisted, 11.6 million were women and 12.3 million were children. WFP said it injects an average of $55 million per month into the local economy.
