Sport
Afghanistan to send over 100 athletes to Asian Games 2023
The Asian Games 2023 is finally happening with the opening ceremony scheduled to take place on September 23 in Hangzhou, China.
The games will run through to October 8 and will include a total of 40 sports across 61 disciplines at 56 venues.
The games were originally scheduled to take place last year but were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports of Afghanistan announced on Tuesday that the country’s athletes in athletics, boxing, Kurash, weightlifting and wrestling left Kabul on Tuesday for China.
It is believed other athletes will depart Kabul on Wednesday for the Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Host-nation China will start the games as the most successful nation, having won 3,187 medals in the history of the Asian Games, which includes 1,473 gold medals.
Meanwhile, the Asian Games Village for Hangzhou 2023 was officially opened on Saturday as teams started arriving.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that 17 Afghan female athletes, who are living in exile, including a women’s volleyball team, will participate. However, the Islamic Emirate rejected the reports at the time, and said that all athletes from Afghanistan being sent to Hangzhou are male.
The IEA has imposed strict restrictions on women and girls over the past two years, including a ban on females taking part in sport.
In a recent statement issued by Afghanistan’s General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, 17 sports teams, including wushu, soccer, volleyball and cricket, will participate in the Hangzhou Asian Games.
Afghanistan has been invited to send a total of 17 teams, comprising 103 athletes and 23 coaches, to Hangzhou.
In an exciting turn of events, cricket will return to the upcoming Asian Games, eight years after its last inclusion in 2014 in Incheon, South Korea. The tournament will include 14 men’s teams, including a team from Afghanistan.
Scheduled to be played in the T20 format, the men’s event will be played between September 27 and October 8. Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field is the host stadium for all the matches.
India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh have already reached the quarter-finals based on their ICC T20I Rankings as of June 1, 2023, while Afghanistan, an ICC Full Member, will participate only in the men’s event. A win against Mongolia will seal a top-eight spot for the squad.
After cricket’s inception in the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China, the sport was played in the 2014 continental event in Incheon, South Korea. The 2018 games in Jakarta, Indonesia, the previous edition of the Asian Games, did not feature cricket.
At Incheon, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh won medals in the men’s event.
The cricket teams participating at the Asian Games 2023 are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Mongolia, Japan, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Maldives, Hong Kong, Thailand, Bahrain.
Sadly, Afghanistan’s football team has withdrawn from the games due to a funding crisis.
According to the latest figures produced by HAGOC, the number of athletes expected is 12,417 – over 1,000 more than the previous record of 11,300 at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia in 2018.
Sport
Maiwand Champions resume first innings against Hindukush Strikers on Day 2
Maiwand Champions resumed the first innings with 13/0 on the second day of the final of the Ahmad Shah Abdali First Class Tournament after bowling out Hindukush Strikers for 334 on Monday.
Aftab Alam was the top scorer for Hindukush Strikers in their first innings as he made 83 off 56 balls. He was followed by Darwish Rasooli with 80 and Shabir Noori with 65. Naveed Zadran added 33.
In the bowling department, Mujeeb Zadran (3) picked up the most wickets. Mohammad Ibrahim and Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai claimed two each.
Cricket fans across the country can tune in to watch the final live each day thanks to Ariana Television.
Live broadcasts will start at 9am from Monday, September 18 and will run through to Friday September 22.
Sport
Race for top ODI team ranking hots up ahead of World Cup
Now that Asia Cup has wrapped up, the race to be the No.1 ranked ODI side at the start of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will intensify over the next few days as two of the top three teams go head to head in a bilateral series.
Pakistan held onto the No.1 spot at the end of Asia Cup 2023 despite their early exit and India’s thumping win over Sri Lanka in the final. Australia also squandered their chance to go on top of the rankings after their series loss to South Africa.
The Aussies were 2-0 ahead in the series before the hosts launched an impressive comeback and won three back-to-back games to complete a series victory on Sunday.
India’s loss to Bangladesh ahead of the final hurt their chances of going to the top of the rankings and even a record-breaking win, sealed in just over six overs, against Sri Lanka did not see them climb to the top.
Looking at the fixtures each side will play ahead of the start of the World Cup on October 5.
Australia
Current ranking: Third
Current rating: 113
Upcoming fixtures: India (September 22, September 24, September 27)
Australia are no longer in the box seat to be the No.1 ranked side at the start of the World Cup after the series loss to South Africa. They will need to whitewash India in the series to go into the World Cup as the No.1 ranked team.
However, if Australia start the series with two wins, they will go on top of the rankings until the final ODI at least.
Australia’s three-match series in India at the end of this month will then have a major say in who has the top ranking at the start of the World Cup.
India
Current ranking: Second
Current rating: 115 (114.659)
Upcoming fixtures: Australia (September 22, September 24, September 27)
India are in prime position to go to the top of the rankings if they can register a series win over Australia at home in the series starting on September 22. In fact, a win in the first ODI will see India upstage Pakistan to become the No.1 ranked team across all three formats of the game.
Rohit Sharma’s side are coming off a spectacular Asia Cup win and they could reach the No.1 position as early as Friday next week by defeating Australia in the first ODI in Mohali.
In a similar vein to Australia, India’s upcoming three-match series against Pat Cummins’ side may prove pivotal in deciding which team heads into the World Cup with the No.1 ranking.
If India avoid a whitewash but still lose the series to Australia, Pakistan will remain the top-ranked side for the World Cup. Conversely, a 3-0 loss to Australia will see India slip to third position and Australia go on top.
Pakistan
Current ranking: First
Current rating: 115 (114.889)
Upcoming fixtures: No matches prior to World Cup
Pakistan’s chances of obtaining the No.1 ranking at the start of the World Cup took a massive dent when they lost their final Super Four match at the Asia Cup to Sri Lanka.
With no official ODI matches scheduled for Pakistan prior to the start of the World Cup, their hopes of entering the tournament with the No.1 ranking will depend on how the India-Australia series goes.
They could still regain the top ranking if Australia and India continue to lose, but the fact these two teams are scheduled to play each other at the end of the month means one of them would then re-claim the premier position.
Afghanistan
Afghanistan meanwhile will go into the World Cup ranked at No. 9.
The team was left disappointed after Sri Lanka’s two-run victory in the Asia Cup – which propelled Sri Lanka to the Super 4 stage – as it spelled the end of their tournament.
But close on the heels of this defeat, the team’s squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup was announced and one key change to the team is Naveen-ul-Haq who has been recalled after a long break.
Fast bowler Naveen last played an ODI in January 2021.
Now though, he will form a part of their pace attack along with Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman and allrounder Azmatullah Omarzai.
Omarzai, who suffered a side strain during Afghanistan’s ODI series against Pakistan in August, is back in the team after missing the Asia Cup.
Rashid Khan meanwhile will spearhead a strong spin attack that comprises Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah form their top order, with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi set to slot in at No. 4. Najibullah Zadran will also shore up the middle order.
Allrounders Gulbadin Naib and Sharafuddin Ashraf, who were part of Afghanistan’s Asia Cup squad, have been named as reserves, along with Fareed Ahmad who was part of the series against Pakistan.
Karim Janat and Mohammad Saleem are the two players from the Asia Cup who have been dropped altogether from Afghanistan’s World Cup squad.
Afghanistan will begin their World Cup campaign on October 7 against Bangladesh in Dharamsala. They have two warm-up fixtures before that, against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on September 29 and then against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on October 3.
Tune in to watch ICC Men’s World Cup 2023
While Asia Cup has wrapped up, fans can now prepare for the next thrilling tournament – the 2023 ODI World Cup. And as cricket fever continues to rise, fans across Afghanistan can rest assured that this thrilling sporting fiesta will also be broadcast live by Ariana Television Network (ATN).
The World Cup clashes will be broadcast live for the duration of the tournament, allowing fans to catch all the action.
Remember, the tournament is scheduled to take place in India from October 5, 2023 to November 19, 2023, culminating in the final match at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium.
ATN will publish all schedules and broadcasting times ahead of the matches and keep fans posted on new developments. So be sure to watch out for updates on our website and social media platforms.
Sport
Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament: Hindukush Strikers and Maiwand Champions face off in final
Hindukush Strikers and Maiwand Champions locked horns in the final match of the sixth edition of Ahmad Shah Abdali First Class Tournament that started on Monday.
Maiwand Champions won the toss and elected to field first in the four-day match at Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium in Nangarhar province.
Before the final, a total of 12 matches were played over the past five weeks in the tournament with the teams being Hindukush Strikers, Mah-e-Par Stars, Maiwand Champions and Pamir Legends.
Hindukush Strikers and Maiwand Champions qualified for the final as they topped the points table. Hindukush won four matches, drew two and lost one. Maiwand won three matches, drew one and lost two.
Ahmad Shah Abdali First Class Tournament is a major part of the domestic cricket structure and largely contributes to the players’ and game development in Afghanistan.
Cricket fans across the country can now tune in to watch the final live each day thanks to Ariana Television.
Live broadcasts will start at 9am from Monday, September 18 and will run through to Friday September 22.
