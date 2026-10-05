Afghanistan U19 to face Bangladesh, Oman in Youth ODIs

Afghanistan U19 cricket team will travel to Oman on October 10 for a seven-match Youth ODI series against Bangladesh and Oman as part of their preparations for the ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup 2026.

According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), Afghanistan will play five Youth ODIs against Bangladesh U19 from October 13 to 23, followed by two matches against Oman U19 on October 27 and 30.

The matches are aimed at preparing Afghanistan’s young players for the ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be held in early November.

The ACB National Selection Committee has finalized a 15-member Afghanistan U19 squad for the series, with Sohail Khan named captain. Three additional players have been included as reserves.

The series will provide Afghanistan’s U19 side with an opportunity to assess its squad and build match readiness ahead of the continental tournament.

Afghanistan U19 squad: Sohail Khan (captain), Farid Zadran, Subhan Ali, Noman Salarzai, Faisal Mubariz, Taher Sarwary, Abidullah Abid, Hamza Alikhil, Amir Hamza, Sami Mubariz, Mohammad Ali, Lutfullah, Abdullah Hamdard, Imran Mohammadi, Noor Ali Niazai

Reserves: Haibat Khan, Hikmatullah, Bilal Sulimankhil