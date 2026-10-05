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Afghanistan U19 to face Bangladesh, Oman in Youth ODIs

The matches are aimed at preparing Afghanistan’s young players for the ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be held in early November.

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2 hours ago

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Afghanistan U19 cricket team will travel to Oman on October 10 for a seven-match Youth ODI series against Bangladesh and Oman as part of their preparations for the ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup 2026.

According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), Afghanistan will play five Youth ODIs against Bangladesh U19 from October 13 to 23, followed by two matches against Oman U19 on October 27 and 30.

The matches are aimed at preparing Afghanistan’s young players for the ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be held in early November.

The ACB National Selection Committee has finalized a 15-member Afghanistan U19 squad for the series, with Sohail Khan named captain. Three additional players have been included as reserves.

The series will provide Afghanistan’s U19 side with an opportunity to assess its squad and build match readiness ahead of the continental tournament.

 

Afghanistan U19 squad: Sohail Khan (captain), Farid Zadran, Subhan Ali, Noman Salarzai, Faisal Mubariz, Taher Sarwary, Abidullah Abid, Hamza Alikhil, Amir Hamza, Sami Mubariz, Mohammad Ali, Lutfullah, Abdullah Hamdard, Imran Mohammadi, Noor Ali Niazai

Reserves: Haibat Khan, Hikmatullah, Bilal Sulimankhil

 

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ACL: Sorkh Poshan extend perfect run with 1-0 win over Khurasan

The result keeps Sorkh Poshan firmly at the top of the Season Six standings, with the Herat-based side now having won eight consecutive matches.

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15 hours ago

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October 4, 2026

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Sorkh Poshan Khafi maintained their perfect start to the Afghanistan Champions League season with a 1-0 victory over Khurasan Faryab on Sunday.

The result keeps Sorkh Poshan firmly at the top of the Season Six standings, with the Herat-based side now having won eight consecutive matches.

Sorkh Poshan entered the match as league leaders with 21 points from seven games, having scored 20 goals and conceded just one. The narrow victory further strengthens their position at the summit and continues their remarkable defensive record.

After eight matches, Sorkh Poshan have 24 points, with a goal record of 21 scored and only one conceded.

The result also extends a remarkable winning streak for a side that has emerged as one of the standout teams of the 2026 Afghanistan Champions League.

Sorkh Poshan Khafi: 8 matches, 8 wins, 0 draws, 0 defeats, 24 points, 21 goals scored, 1 conceded.

The victory leaves Sorkh Poshan in complete control at the top of the table as the Champions League season continues.

Meanwhile, Khalilahmad Ahmadi was named Player of the Match.

Final match for Sorkh Poshan

Sorkh Poshan Khafi’s final match of the current campaign will see them face Omar Zawak on Thursday.

The match will be another opportunity for the league leaders to finish their campaign on a high after an unbeaten and, so far, perfect run.

Ariana Television brings the action live

Ariana Radio and Television Network is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.

Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages for the latest updates, schedules, highlights and much more from the Afghanistan Champions League.

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ACL: Toofan Herat crush Sarsabz Yashlar 3-0 

Toofan took control of the match and eventually secured all three points with a strong attacking display.

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17 hours ago

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October 4, 2026

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Toofan Herat produced a convincing 3-0 victory over Sarsabz Yashlar in the Afghanistan Champions League on Sunday, with Enayatullah Kohi scoring twice and Akpo Godwin adding the other goal.

Toofan took control of the match and eventually secured all three points with a strong attacking display.

Godwin opened the scoring for Toofan before Kohi doubled the advantage, putting his side firmly in control.

Kohi then completed his brace in the final minutes of the match, sealing a 3-0 victory for Toofan and denying Sarsabz Yashlar any chance of a late comeback.

The result moves Toofan Herat to 10 points from eight matches, with three wins, one draw and four defeats. They have scored 13 goals and conceded 10.

For Sarsabz Yashlar, the defeat is another setback after their strong start to the competition and leaves them needing points from their remaining matches to stay in contention near the top of the standings.

Meanwhile, Player of the Match was Toofan’s Kohi. 

The Afghanistan Champions League is being played in a home-and-away format this season, with 10 clubs competing across 90 matches.

Ariana Television brings the action live

Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.

Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages for the latest updates, schedules, highlights and much more from the Afghanistan Champions League.

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Rashid Khan plans to build cricket academy and stadium in Nangarhar

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2 days ago

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October 3, 2026

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Afghanistan national cricket team player and Afghan Wireless Brand Ambassador Rashid Khan says he plans to establish a major cricket academy and a stadium in eastern Nangarhar province.

Rashid Khan made the remarks at a press conference held at the AWCC office in eastern Afghanistan.

He said building a well-equipped cricket ground and a large academy in Nangarhar is one of his plans and that he intends to begin the project after completing his other commitments.

“It is my dream to have a good cricket ground in my home province, Nangarhar. I have it in mind. Once I am done with my other work, I will undertake the construction of a large academy and a cricket ground in Nangarhar,” Rashid Khan said.

Rashid Khan also said his biggest dream is to help Afghanistan win the Cricket World Cup.

“My biggest dream is for us to win the World Cup for Afghanistan. It would be a great honor for us,” he said.

Meanwhile, AWCC officials in the east thanked Rashid Khan for his cooperation with the company and for choosing Afghan Wireless as his commercial partner.

Ataullah Sahel, head of AWCC in the eastern zone, said: “Rashid Khan has been the brand ambassador of Afghan Wireless for about two or two and a half years. It was the dream of Afghan Wireless leadership and employees to have national player Rashid Khan as our brand ambassador.”

The head of Nangarhar’s Telecommunications and Information Technology Department, the head of ATRA in the eastern zone and ACB officials also attended the meeting.

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