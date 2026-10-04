ACL: Sorkh Poshan extend perfect run with 1-0 win over Khurasan

Sorkh Poshan Khafi maintained their perfect start to the Afghanistan Champions League season with a 1-0 victory over Khurasan Faryab on Sunday.

The result keeps Sorkh Poshan firmly at the top of the Season Six standings, with the Herat-based side now having won eight consecutive matches.

Sorkh Poshan entered the match as league leaders with 21 points from seven games, having scored 20 goals and conceded just one. The narrow victory further strengthens their position at the summit and continues their remarkable defensive record.

After eight matches, Sorkh Poshan have 24 points, with a goal record of 21 scored and only one conceded.

The result also extends a remarkable winning streak for a side that has emerged as one of the standout teams of the 2026 Afghanistan Champions League.

Sorkh Poshan Khafi: 8 matches, 8 wins, 0 draws, 0 defeats, 24 points, 21 goals scored, 1 conceded.

The victory leaves Sorkh Poshan in complete control at the top of the table as the Champions League season continues.

Meanwhile, Khalilahmad Ahmadi was named Player of the Match.

Final match for Sorkh Poshan

Sorkh Poshan Khafi’s final match of the current campaign will see them face Omar Zawak on Thursday.

The match will be another opportunity for the league leaders to finish their campaign on a high after an unbeaten and, so far, perfect run.

Ariana Television brings the action live

Ariana Radio and Television Network is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.

Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages for the latest updates, schedules, highlights and much more from the Afghanistan Champions League.