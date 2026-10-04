Sport
ACL: Toofan Herat crush Sarsabz Yashlar 3-0
Toofan took control of the match and eventually secured all three points with a strong attacking display.
Toofan Herat produced a convincing 3-0 victory over Sarsabz Yashlar in the Afghanistan Champions League on Sunday, with Enayatullah Kohi scoring twice and Akpo Godwin adding the other goal.
Toofan took control of the match and eventually secured all three points with a strong attacking display.
Godwin opened the scoring for Toofan before Kohi doubled the advantage, putting his side firmly in control.
Kohi then completed his brace in the final minutes of the match, sealing a 3-0 victory for Toofan and denying Sarsabz Yashlar any chance of a late comeback.
The result moves Toofan Herat to 10 points from eight matches, with three wins, one draw and four defeats. They have scored 13 goals and conceded 10.
For Sarsabz Yashlar, the defeat is another setback after their strong start to the competition and leaves them needing points from their remaining matches to stay in contention near the top of the standings.
Meanwhile, Player of the Match was Toofan’s Kohi.
The Afghanistan Champions League is being played in a home-and-away format this season, with 10 clubs competing across 90 matches.
Ariana Television brings the action live
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages for the latest updates, schedules, highlights and much more from the Afghanistan Champions League.
Sport
ACL: Sorkh Poshan extend perfect run with 1-0 win over Khurasan
The result keeps Sorkh Poshan firmly at the top of the Season Six standings, with the Herat-based side now having won eight consecutive matches.
Sorkh Poshan Khafi maintained their perfect start to the Afghanistan Champions League season with a 1-0 victory over Khurasan Faryab on Sunday.
The result keeps Sorkh Poshan firmly at the top of the Season Six standings, with the Herat-based side now having won eight consecutive matches.
Sorkh Poshan entered the match as league leaders with 21 points from seven games, having scored 20 goals and conceded just one. The narrow victory further strengthens their position at the summit and continues their remarkable defensive record.
After eight matches, Sorkh Poshan have 24 points, with a goal record of 21 scored and only one conceded.
The result also extends a remarkable winning streak for a side that has emerged as one of the standout teams of the 2026 Afghanistan Champions League.
Sorkh Poshan Khafi: 8 matches, 8 wins, 0 draws, 0 defeats, 24 points, 21 goals scored, 1 conceded.
The victory leaves Sorkh Poshan in complete control at the top of the table as the Champions League season continues.
Meanwhile, Khalilahmad Ahmadi was named Player of the Match.
Final match for Sorkh Poshan
Sorkh Poshan Khafi’s final match of the current campaign will see them face Omar Zawak on Thursday.
The match will be another opportunity for the league leaders to finish their campaign on a high after an unbeaten and, so far, perfect run.
Ariana Television brings the action live
Ariana Radio and Television Network is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages for the latest updates, schedules, highlights and much more from the Afghanistan Champions League.
Sport
Rashid Khan plans to build cricket academy and stadium in Nangarhar
Afghanistan national cricket team player and Afghan Wireless Brand Ambassador Rashid Khan says he plans to establish a major cricket academy and a stadium in eastern Nangarhar province.
Rashid Khan made the remarks at a press conference held at the AWCC office in eastern Afghanistan.
He said building a well-equipped cricket ground and a large academy in Nangarhar is one of his plans and that he intends to begin the project after completing his other commitments.
“It is my dream to have a good cricket ground in my home province, Nangarhar. I have it in mind. Once I am done with my other work, I will undertake the construction of a large academy and a cricket ground in Nangarhar,” Rashid Khan said.
Rashid Khan also said his biggest dream is to help Afghanistan win the Cricket World Cup.
“My biggest dream is for us to win the World Cup for Afghanistan. It would be a great honor for us,” he said.
Meanwhile, AWCC officials in the east thanked Rashid Khan for his cooperation with the company and for choosing Afghan Wireless as his commercial partner.
Ataullah Sahel, head of AWCC in the eastern zone, said: “Rashid Khan has been the brand ambassador of Afghan Wireless for about two or two and a half years. It was the dream of Afghan Wireless leadership and employees to have national player Rashid Khan as our brand ambassador.”
The head of Nangarhar’s Telecommunications and Information Technology Department, the head of ATRA in the eastern zone and ACB officials also attended the meeting.
Sport
Abu Muslim cruise to 4-0 win over Aino Mina as Panahi hits hat-trick
Abu Muslim Farah will face Arman FC on October 5, while Aino Mina Kandahar will take on Istiqlal Kabul on October 6.
Abu Muslim Farah produced an impressive performance to beat Aino Mina Kandahar 4-0 in the 34th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul on Friday.
Alireza Panahi opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a close-range finish before doubling Abu Muslim Farah’s lead six minutes later. The Farah-based side went into halftime with a comfortable 2-0 advantage.
Abu Muslim Farah continued to dominate after the break, with captain Sharif Mohammad extending the lead in the 79th minute with a stunning long-range free kick.
Panahi completed his hat-trick late in the match, scoring Abu Muslim Farah’s fourth goal and sealing a convincing 4-0 victory.
Aino Mina Kandahar were unable to find the back of the net in either half.
Abu Muslim Farah will face Arman FC on October 5, while Aino Mina Kandahar will take on Istiqlal Kabul on October 6.
The sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan is being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television Network.
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