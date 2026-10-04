ACL: Toofan Herat crush Sarsabz Yashlar 3-0 

Toofan Herat produced a convincing 3-0 victory over Sarsabz Yashlar in the Afghanistan Champions League on Sunday, with Enayatullah Kohi scoring twice and Akpo Godwin adding the other goal.

Toofan took control of the match and eventually secured all three points with a strong attacking display.

Godwin opened the scoring for Toofan before Kohi doubled the advantage, putting his side firmly in control.

Kohi then completed his brace in the final minutes of the match, sealing a 3-0 victory for Toofan and denying Sarsabz Yashlar any chance of a late comeback.

The result moves Toofan Herat to 10 points from eight matches, with three wins, one draw and four defeats. They have scored 13 goals and conceded 10.

For Sarsabz Yashlar, the defeat is another setback after their strong start to the competition and leaves them needing points from their remaining matches to stay in contention near the top of the standings.

Meanwhile, Player of the Match was Toofan’s Kohi.

The Afghanistan Champions League is being played in a home-and-away format this season, with 10 clubs competing across 90 matches.

Ariana Television brings the action live

Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.

Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages for the latest updates, schedules, highlights and much more from the Afghanistan Champions League.