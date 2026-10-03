Rashid Khan plans to build cricket academy and stadium in Nangarhar

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced Afghanistan’s Test, ODI and T20I squads for a busy international schedule against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan will face Bangladesh in a one-off Test from October 9 to 13 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match will be followed by an ODI Tri-Nation Series featuring Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, scheduled for October 17 to 23.

The first two matches of the tri-series will be played in Abu Dhabi, while the remaining two matches will take place in Sharjah.

Afghanistan will then play a three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe on October 27, October 29 and November 1, followed by a two-match Test series from November 5 to 9 and November 13 to 17. All five matches will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Rahmat Shah will lead Afghanistan in both Test and ODI cricket after recently being appointed captain in the two formats. He guided Afghanistan to a 4-0 ODI series victory over Ireland in August. The upcoming Test against Bangladesh will be his first assignment as Afghanistan’s full-time Test captain.

Fast-bowling all-rounder Ismat Alam returns to the Test squad after missing the recent Test against India. Middle-order batter Shahidullah Kamal and fast bowler Yamin Ahmadzai have also been recalled following strong performances in the ongoing Ahmad Shah Abdali First Class Tournament.

Shahidullah has scored 538 runs at an average of 76.85, while Yamin has taken 42 wickets at an average of 12.73, with both currently leading the respective batting and bowling charts in the tournament.

Experienced left-arm spinner Zia Ur Rahman Akbar also returns to the Test squad after being sidelined by injury for almost a year. Leg-spinner Khalil Gurbaz, who was part of Afghanistan’s Test squad for the Ireland Test in 2024, has also been recalled.

Rashid Khan and Ibrahim Zadran remain rested from Test cricket following medical advice against their participation in the longer format at this stage.

In white-ball cricket, middle-order batter Darwish Rasooli has been left out of both the ODI and T20I squads, while Mohammad Nabi has been omitted from the T20I squad.

Mohammad Akram, who recently made his T20I debut at the 2026 Asian Games, has earned a place in the T20I squad for the Zimbabwe series. Young fast-bowling all-rounder Abdullah Tarakhil has also been rewarded for his performances in the 11th edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League.

Ijaz Ahmadzai and Shahidullah Kamal have also been recalled to the T20I squad, while Fareed Ahmad Malik, who was among the reserves for Afghanistan’s recent T20I series against India, has been promoted to the main 15-member squad.

ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said Test cricket remains a major priority for Afghanistan and described the upcoming matches against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe as important opportunities for the team, particularly its emerging players, to gain experience in the longer format.

He also said the ODI Tri-Nation Series will form part of Afghanistan’s preparations for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, while emphasizing the ACB’s commitment to providing the national team with regular, high-quality international cricket.

Afghanistan Test squad

Rahmat Shah (Captain), Ikram Alikhil (Vice-Captain & WK), Afsar Zazai (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmanullah Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Ismat Alam, Qais Ahmad, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Khalil Gurbaz, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Reserves: Baheer Shah Mahboob, Naseer Khan Maroofkhil, Bilal Sami, Bashir Ahmad.

Afghanistan ODI squad

Rahmat Shah (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Vice-Captain & WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyalai Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Travelling reserve: Qais Ahmad.

Afghanistan T20I squad

Ibrahim Zadran (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Akram, Shahidullah Kamal, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdullah Tarakhil, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Farid Ahmad Malik.

Reserves: Faridoon Dawoodzai, Qais Ahmad, Nangyalai Khan.

Series Schedule:

For cricket fans across Afghanistan, Ariana Television Network (ATN) will broadcast all these series live and exclusively.

Stay tuned to Ariana Television Network for the latest news, updates, and live coverage of these exciting cricket events.