ACL: Sorkh Poshan Khafi maintain perfect record with 1-0 win over Ariana Khost

Sorkh Poshan Khafi maintained their perfect record in the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Ariana Khost in Kabul on Monday.

Reza Ghulami scored the only goal of the match with a header, securing all three points for the Herat-based side.

The win takes Sorkh Poshan Khafi to 18 points from six matches, keeping them at the top of the league table. They have won all six of their games and remain unbeaten.

Ariana Khost, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat of the campaign.

Sorkh Poshan Khafi also had the edge in several match statistics, recording five corners to Ariana Khost’s two and 55 percent of shots on target compared with 45 percent for their opponents.

All Afghanistan Champions League matches are being broadcast live and exclusively by Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN).