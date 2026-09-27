Germany reports 488 Afghans for possible deportation, 267 have no criminal convictions

German authorities have identified 488 Afghan nationals for possible deportation to Afghanistan, including 267 who have no criminal convictions, according to figures from the Interior Ministry.

The figures were disclosed in a written response to a parliamentary inquiry by Left Party lawmaker Clara Bünger and reported by German media. They cover cases submitted by Germany’s federal states to the Federal Police between July 8 and September 18. All federal states except Bremen and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern submitted Afghan nationals for possible removal.

Seven Afghan nationals are currently being held in deportation detention at the request of the Federal Police, while another is in custody pending refusal of entry, the ministry said.

The figures come as Germany expands preparations for deportations to Afghanistan. In July, Germany carried out its first deportation of an Afghan national without a criminal conviction since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) returned to power in 2021.

Germany had suspended deportations to Afghanistan following the IEA takeover in 2021. Flights resumed in 2024, initially focusing on people convicted of serious crimes. The government has since moved to broaden removals to some Afghans who have no criminal convictions.

The German government has said deportations should be carried out against people who are legally required to leave Germany and for whom no individual deportation ban applies. Earlier government statements said the initial focus would be on convicted criminals and people considered security threats.

The policy has drawn criticism from opposition politicians and refugee and human rights groups. Bünger questioned the deportation of Afghans without criminal convictions, citing security, humanitarian and human rights concerns in Afghanistan.

Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court has also ruled that the government cannot cancel certain humanitarian admission commitments to Afghans en masse without examining individual cases, adding to legal scrutiny of its Afghanistan policy.

The Interior Ministry says around 250 Afghan nationals have been deported to Afghanistan since the current coalition government took office.