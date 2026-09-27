Latest News
UNDP, UN Women launch financing initiative for Afghan women entrepreneurs
UN Women Special Representative Susan Ferguson said expanding women’s access to finance was critical to enabling women-led businesses to grow.
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and UN Women have launched a joint initiative to expand access to finance and business support for Afghan women entrepreneurs.
The Afghanistan Women’s Fund for Resilient Enterprises (AWFRE) will provide Sharia-compliant, collateral-free financing alongside financial and digital literacy training, mentoring, business planning and support to access markets.
An initial joint investment of $1.7 million will support about 1,500 women entrepreneurs over the next year, indirectly benefiting more than 14,000 people through stronger businesses, household incomes and economic activity.
The initiative comes amid a significant financing gap for Afghan women entrepreneurs. Fewer than 7% of women in Afghanistan have a bank account or use mobile money services, leaving many women-led businesses dependent on personal savings, loans from family and friends, or the sale of personal assets.
More Afghan women are turning to entrepreneurship to earn income and support their families. More than 10,000 Afghan women now hold business licences, around ten times the number five years ago, while the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce estimates another 120,000 are trading without licences.
“The challenge for Afghan women entrepreneurs is not a lack of enterprise, but limited access to the finance, skills and networks they need to grow,” said Turhan Saleh, UNDP Resident Representative in Afghanistan.
UN Women Special Representative Susan Ferguson said expanding women’s access to finance was critical to enabling women-led businesses to grow.
“Afghan women are finding ways to build businesses, despite the many obstacles they face,” Ferguson said. “Expanding access to finance can help women entrepreneurs turn their ideas and skills into stronger businesses, more jobs and greater economic security for their families and communities.”
UNDP and UN Women are seeking an additional $10 million to expand the programme, which would allow another 10,000 women entrepreneurs to access financing and business support and indirectly benefit an estimated 70,000 people.
The initiative aims to help women entrepreneurs expand their businesses, access new markets and develop more sustainable sources of income.
Latest News
Khalilzad questions Pakistan’s commitment to Afghan welfare
Latest News
India, UN envoy discuss Afghanistan’s humanitarian needs
Latest News
Kazakhstan calls for coordinated international engagement with Afghanistan
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi has called for pragmatic and coordinated international engagement with Afghanistan, saying the country’s long-term stability is closely linked to the security and sustainable development of Central Asia.
Speaking during the general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday, Tileuberdi said humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan remains essential but alone cannot break the cycle of poverty, displacement and dependency.
He said Kazakhstan supports a “pragmatic, coordinated and step-by-step” approach to international engagement with Afghanistan, with the United Nations playing a central role.
Tileuberdi also said Kazakhstan is working with the UN to operationalize the United Nations Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
He said the success of the centre should be measured by the results and assistance it delivers to the region.
Afghan bodybuilder Ali Bilal finishes runner-up at Mr Olympia for third straight year
UNDP, UN Women launch financing initiative for Afghan women entrepreneurs
Aimal Wali Khan calls Dera Ismail Khan attack a ‘state failure’
Trump rejects Iranian proposal to open Hormuz and end fighting
Abu Muslim Farah defeat Khurasan Faryab 2-0 in ACL season six
Saudi energy group signs major Afghanistan deals covering gas exploration and pipeline plans
Trump floats idea of renaming Atlantic or Pacific Ocean
US hits Egyptian bank branches with Iran sanctions as war marks six months
Nepal flood rescue mission enters critical phase as thousands remain missing
Iranian clubs to face Gulf opponents at neutral venues in Asian Champions League Elite
Saar: Concerns over Pakistan’s political crisis discussed
Exclusive interview with Abdul Latif Mansoor, Minister of MRRD
Tawsia: Overview of Afghanistan’s iron mines
Tahawol: Discussion on fresh Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan
Saar: Calls for international support for Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ariana Afghan Airlines ranks seventh among 45 Central Asian airlines
-
Regional4 days ago
US and Iran hold first talks since June after Trump’s ‘annihilation’ threat
-
Latest News4 days ago
Silk Road highway in Wakhan corridor now reaches the China border
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran airlines cancel flights as US sanctions hit
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghan boxing referee heads to China for international festival
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan, Turkmenistan agree to establish joint road transport commission
-
Latest News4 days ago
India condemns Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan open Asian Games cricket campaign with win over Japan