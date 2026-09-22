UN reiterates call for respect for international law after Kunar airstrikes

The United Nations has reiterated its call on all parties to respect international humanitarian law after at least three civilians were killed and four others injured in apparent airstrikes in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said at the UN Daily Press Briefing on Monday that the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) had confirmed the civilian casualties following the reported strikes early Monday.

The victims included a man, a woman and a girl, according to UNAMA.

“We reiterate our call for respect for international humanitarian law to prevent civilian casualties,” Dujarric said, adding that the United Nations continues to monitor the situation closely.

Dujarric also said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) had received reports of airstrikes in Barmal district of Paktika province, where residential structures were reportedly damaged. No serious civilian casualties had been reported there, he added.

The UN said UNAMA has documented more than 1,100 civilian deaths and injuries in Afghanistan so far this year linked to cross-border armed violence.

The comments followed Pakistan’s announcement that it had carried out what it described as “calibrated” strikes against militant targets along the border with Afghanistan. Pakistan said 28 militants were killed and claimed the targets included militant hideouts and a training facility.

Afghan authorities have condemned the strikes. Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry summoned Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires in Kabul and lodged a formal protest, while Afghan officials have rejected Pakistan’s allegations that attacks inside Pakistan are being carried out from Afghan territory.

The latest escalation has renewed concerns over the impact of cross-frontier hostilities on civilians in Afghanistan’s border provinces, with the UN again stressing the need for all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and take measures to protect civilians.