UAE firm eyes investment in Salang’s second tunnel and pharmaceutical factories

A United Arab Emirates-based company, HHM Global Industry Group, has expressed interest in investing in the construction of the second Salang Tunnel and establishing pharmaceutical factories in Afghanistan.

The issue was discussed at a regular meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Investment Committee, held on September 8, 2026, at the Marble Palace under the Economic Deputy Office of the Prime Minister’s Office.

The committee welcomed the company’s interest in investing in Afghanistan and assured its representatives that the relevant ministries and government agencies are prepared to provide comprehensive cooperation.

Following extensive discussions, company officials were asked to prepare detailed investment proposals for the construction of the second Salang Tunnel, pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, as well as other potential investment projects.

The proposals will be submitted to the Inter-Ministerial Investment Committee for further review and discussion.

If implemented, the proposed investments could contribute to the development of Afghanistan’s transport infrastructure and strengthen domestic pharmaceutical production.