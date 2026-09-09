Russia says strengthening Tajik-Afghan border is security priority

Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov says strengthening security along Tajikistan’s border with Afghanistan is among Moscow’s security and defence priorities.

Speaking in Moscow on Tuesday, September 8, at an event marking the 35th anniversary of Tajikistan’s independence, Belousov said Russia and Tajikistan maintain close military cooperation and that Russia’s 201st Military Base in Tajikistan remains on alert to counter external threats.

“We are actively expanding collective security formats within the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States, while paying particular attention to strengthening Tajikistan’s border with Afghanistan,” Belousov said.

He described Tajikistan as a strategic partner and said Moscow was continuing to strengthen security cooperation with Dushanbe.

The remarks come amid increased security and defence coordination between Russia and Tajikistan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week, during a meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, that Moscow was aware of Dushanbe’s concerns over the situation in Afghanistan.

Putin also said the two countries remain in close contact on security issues linked to regional stability.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has also placed a comprehensive programme to strengthen the Tajik-Afghan border on its agenda. Under the programme, the organization is expected to provide military and technical equipment to enhance Tajikistan’s border security capabilities.

Russia and Tajikistan have expanded security cooperation in recent years, with a focus on potential threats from Afghanistan. Moscow regards its military presence in Tajikistan as a key element of its defence partnership with Dushanbe.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly said it will not allow any group to use Afghan territory to carry out attacks against neighbouring countries.