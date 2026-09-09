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Russia says strengthening Tajik-Afghan border is security priority
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly said it will not allow any group to use Afghan territory to carry out attacks against neighbouring countries.
Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov says strengthening security along Tajikistan’s border with Afghanistan is among Moscow’s security and defence priorities.
Speaking in Moscow on Tuesday, September 8, at an event marking the 35th anniversary of Tajikistan’s independence, Belousov said Russia and Tajikistan maintain close military cooperation and that Russia’s 201st Military Base in Tajikistan remains on alert to counter external threats.
“We are actively expanding collective security formats within the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States, while paying particular attention to strengthening Tajikistan’s border with Afghanistan,” Belousov said.
He described Tajikistan as a strategic partner and said Moscow was continuing to strengthen security cooperation with Dushanbe.
The remarks come amid increased security and defence coordination between Russia and Tajikistan.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week, during a meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, that Moscow was aware of Dushanbe’s concerns over the situation in Afghanistan.
Putin also said the two countries remain in close contact on security issues linked to regional stability.
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has also placed a comprehensive programme to strengthen the Tajik-Afghan border on its agenda. Under the programme, the organization is expected to provide military and technical equipment to enhance Tajikistan’s border security capabilities.
Russia and Tajikistan have expanded security cooperation in recent years, with a focus on potential threats from Afghanistan. Moscow regards its military presence in Tajikistan as a key element of its defence partnership with Dushanbe.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly said it will not allow any group to use Afghan territory to carry out attacks against neighbouring countries.
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Muttaqi and Bangladeshi delegation discuss expansion of bilateral ties
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, met on Wednesday with a delegation of Bangladeshi religious scholars, traders, and industrialists to discuss the expansion of relations and cooperation between the two countries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that during the meeting, Muttaqi emphasized the investment and trade opportunities available in Afghanistan and considered strengthening political, economic, and cultural engagement between the two countries essential in this regard.
According to the statement, the Bangladeshi delegation also expressed satisfaction with its visit to Afghanistan and the current situation in the country, and voiced optimism about the available investment and trade opportunities.
The members of the delegation said that relations between Afghanistan and Bangladesh could be further expanded through constructive engagement between the peoples and governments of the two countries.
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Afghanistan, Bangladesh discuss expanding economic ties
Afghanistan’s Economy Minister Din Mohammad Hanif on Wednesday met with a delegation of Bangladeshi scholars, traders, industrialists and investors to discuss expanding economic and trade relations between the two countries.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Economy, Hanif welcomed the Bangladeshi delegation during the meeting and highlighted investment opportunities in agriculture, mining, industry, energy, domestic production, transit and trade.
He said expanding economic ties with regional countries, increasing trade and attracting foreign investment are key priorities of Afghanistan’s economic policy.
Hanif added that stronger economic cooperation between Afghanistan and Bangladesh could help boost bilateral trade and investment, create jobs, increase domestic production and expand Afghanistan’s exports in the medium and long term.
Members of the Bangladeshi delegation expressed interest in expanding trade and investment with Afghanistan and shared proposals on potential areas of cooperation.
The two sides also called for stronger ties between the private sectors of both countries and greater direct engagement among traders, industrialists and investors to identify new areas of economic cooperation.
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UN chief warns of more than 8,500 attacks on education worldwide
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that more than 8,500 attacks have targeted schools, students and teachers worldwide over the past two years, urging stronger international action to protect education from conflict and violence.
In a message marking the International Day to Protect Education from Attack on September 9, Guterres said the right to education was becoming increasingly dangerous as schools and other places of learning faced deadly violence, abductions and trauma.
“Education is a passport to a better future for every child and young person. It is also a fundamental human right,” Guterres said.
He called on all states to ensure children’s right to education and safeguard schools and educational institutions.
Guterres also urged parties to conflicts to stop and prevent attacks on education facilities, comply with international law and hold those responsible accountable.
He called on countries to invest in education, endorse and implement the Safe Schools Declaration, and support the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack.
The UN chief stressed the need to protect education systems both in person and online, particularly for girls and children in vulnerable situations. He also called for children and young people associated with armed forces and groups to be safely reintegrated into schools and communities.
The United Nations, he said, provides tools and support to help countries strengthen education protection, including practical guidance and policy assistance from UNESCO.
“Together, let’s keep children safe as they learn and build the peaceful futures they deserve,” Guterres said.
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